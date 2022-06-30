Northern Superior Resources : Management Discussion Analysis, Q2, 2022_06_30_Final
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
CONTENTS
GENERAL
STRATEGY: Q2 2022
KEY EVENTS Q2 2022
OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY, Q2, 2022
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL INFORMATION AT THE REPORT DATE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
QUALIFIED PERSON
APPROVAL
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
GENERAL
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A" or "Report") of the financial condition of Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") and results of operations of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Period") has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements under National Instrument 51-102 as at August 5, 2022 (the "Report Date"). The Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the notes thereto, and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the notes thereto (collectively, the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and within which the Company's accounting policies are described in Note 3. All dollar amounts in the Report are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
The Financial Statements, together with the MD&A, are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the performance and potential future performance of the Company and are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected in future periods. The information in the MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, and the Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, as they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause projected results or events to differ materially from actual results or events. Statements throughout this Report with respect to the cost or timeline of planned or expected exploration are all forward-looking statements. Statements about growth, financial position, capital adequacy and/or the need for future financing are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements not specifically identified in this paragraph, are made subject to the cautionary language in this document. Readers are directed to refer to that cautionary language when reading any forward-looking statements. See "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" and "FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS" in this Report. Additional information relating to the Company may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Northern Superior is an exploration stage company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration primarily of gold properties in Ontario and Québec. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and on the OTCQB under the symbol NSUPF.
STRATEGY: Q2 2022
Corporate
Northern Superior Completes Acquisition of Genesis Metals Corp. ("Genesis Metals")
On July 13th, 2022, Northern Superior announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition by Northern Superior of all issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis Metals (the "Genesis Shares") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under theBusiness Corporations Act(British Columbia) (the "Transaction") (seeNorthern Superior press release, July 13, 2022).
The Transaction has established Northern Superior as a premier gold exploration company with six early- to-advanced staged gold exploration projects across major gold camps in Québec and Ontario and creates significant synergies and scale in the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp. The combined company is expected to benefit from the following:
3
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources: a) 643,000 oz gold in the inferred category at Croteau Est* (Northern Superior); and b) 652,000 oz gold in the inferred category and 260,000 oz gold in the indicated category at Chevrier**(Genesis);
Material synergies from consolidating exploration activities at its Croteau Est and Chevrier gold projects, which are located only 25 km apart and are both near key infrastructure including highways, low-cost grid power, skilled labour, rail line and a regional airport;
Exposure to the large and expanding Falcon gold discovery at the Lac Surprise property, which has been defined over 900m of strike length and 381.7m of vertical continuity with all 33 holes drilled to date intersecting gold mineralization, and is located just 27 km south of the Chevrier gold project;
The largest property holdings, gold resources and market capitalization of all gold exploration companies that are active in the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp, a mining-friendly region that has produced over 6.7 million ounces of gold and is host to several major deposits including
IAMGOLD Corporation and Vanstar Mining Resource's Nelligan deposit (hosts an NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 million ounces of gold at 1.02 g/t gold***); and
A strong balance sheet with approximately $12MM cash at year end 2021, improved trading liquidity and larger capital markets profile that is now better positioned to attract a broader base of institutional and retail.
Financial
Following the Company's strategy of ensuring enough capital to advance its exploration programs and maintain its corporate activities, a total of $6,650,351.01 was raised during the fall of 2021 (see Northern Superior press release, December 3, 2021). A portion of the FT funds raised were applied to aggressive and very successful exploration programs on the Company's 100% owned Lac Surprise and Croteau Est mineral properties (see Projects Section, this report). A portion of the hard dollars was used to not only support regular corporate activities but to also complete the Genesis Metals transaction.
Following all this activity, the Company still finds itself with a strong reserve of capital as of June 30, 2022: $4,634,000 of FT and working capital of $1,763,000.
Personnel
As discussed in the Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 MD&As (filed April 12 and March 31, 2022, respectively) the Company strengthened its exploration team with the addition of Rodney Barber (BSc., PGeo.) as its Vice President of Exploration and the addition of key contract staff (see Northern Superior press release, September 24, 2021). The corporate and exploration team were further strengthened by adding two key advisors (see Northern Superior press release December 9th, 2021) by appointing Franco-Nevada Board member Dr. Catharine Farrow as an advisor to provide strategic advice on all Northern Superior's corporate and exploration activities and Mr. Alan King, who will provide geophysical interpretation on the Company's various exploration projects in Ontario and Québec.
The addition of these professionals led to the successful execution of: i) core drill programs on both the Lac Surprise and Croteau Est properties; ii) a reverse circulation drill program on the Croteau Est property; iii) bedrock mapping and prospecting programs on both the Lac Surprise and Croteau Est properties; iv) an extensive IP and magnetometer geophysical survey over the Amber area, Lac Surprise property; and v) a 2,450 line km drone magnetic survey over the Wapistan property.
All this activity led to significant discoveries on both the Lac Surprise (see Northern Superior press release June 4th, 2022) and Croteau Est (see Northern Superior press release July 19th, 2022) mineral properties and will provide significantly to the planning of fall 2022 drill programs on the Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and
4
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Wapistan properties. The Company has maintained the required field staff and personal to execute all fall exploration programs.
First Nation
With the acquisition of Genesis Metals, the Company is pleased to welcome the engagement of Flying Post First Nation and Chapleau Cree First Nation, both Communities associated with the October mineral property located in Northeastern Ontario. Memorandums of Understanding were previously struck between both these Communities and Genesis Metals, and Northern Superior looks forward to honouring and engaging both Communities through these memorandums.
Engaging these two Communities during this quarter will be a priority of Northern Superior. This, as the Company has worked hard over the years to establish meaningful and productive relationships with First Nations where-ever the Company undertakes its exploration programs. This includes: i) extending its Early Exploration Benefits Agreement (EEBA) for three years with Neskantaga First Nation (see Northern Superior press release, November 19, 2019); ii) negotiating an exploration agreement with the Cree Nation of Waswanipi (see Northern Superior press release, May 5th, 2021); iii) re-engaged the Cree Nation of Oujé Bougoumou July of 2021 through its Pre-Development Agreement originally signed in 2013 (see Northern Superior press release June 11, 2013); and iv) reaching out to Wemindji First Nation in order to establish a formal relationship.
Given the importance the Company places on these relationships and the number of Communities the Company is engaged with, a Director of Indigenous Engagement has been hired (initially in a consulting role). This individual has been tasked too: i) organize a data base of all correspondence and agreements with the various Communities the Company is involved with; ii) ensure that all commitments made by the Company to those various First Nations are being met; iii) ensure ongoing and regular dialogue with them; and iv) develop clear engagement protocols for all communities where the Company is conducting its field programs.
Projects
With the acquisition of Genesis Metals, Northern Superior has acquired two additional projects: the October property in northeastern Ontario and the Chevrier property within the Chapais-Chibougamou camp of Québec. The Company is currently developing 2022 fall exploration programs for both properties, the budget for both will initially be based on flow through funds received through the Genesis Metals transaction.
Northern Superior had tremendous success with its other Québec mineral properties during Q2. Building on the work completed to the end of Q1 2022, the Company continued to develop its understanding of the economic mineral potential on its 100% owned Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties. The Company will continue mineral exploration on all three of these properties through the balance of 2022.
Already this year, the Company has:
Completed a second phase of reverse circulation drilling on the Croteau Est property and reporting the combined results from those programs (see Northern Superior press release, July 19, 2022);
Completed a core drill program and reported on those results on its Croteau Est property (see Northern Superior press release July 19, 2022);
Completed core drilling on the Lac Surprise property and reported on those results (see Northern Superior press release July 14, 2022);
Completed a comprehensive data compilation, desktop bedrock mapping and structural interpretation of the Lac Surprise property
5
