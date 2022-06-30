Northern Superior Resources : Management Discussion Analysis, Q2, 2022_06_30_Final

Northern Superior Resources Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 1

CONTENTS GENERAL STRATEGY: Q2 2022 KEY EVENTS Q2 2022 OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY, Q2, 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL INFORMATION AT THE REPORT DATE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS QUALIFIED PERSON APPROVAL ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 3 3 14 16 18 19 19 20 21 21 22 22 22 23 27 28 28 28 2

Northern Superior Resources Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 GENERAL This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A" or "Report") of the financial condition of Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") and results of operations of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Period") has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements under National Instrument 51-102 as at August 5, 2022 (the "Report Date"). The Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the notes thereto, and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the notes thereto (collectively, the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and within which the Company's accounting policies are described in Note 3. All dollar amounts in the Report are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The Financial Statements, together with the MD&A, are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the performance and potential future performance of the Company and are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected in future periods. The information in the MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, and the Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, as they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause projected results or events to differ materially from actual results or events. Statements throughout this Report with respect to the cost or timeline of planned or expected exploration are all forward-looking statements. Statements about growth, financial position, capital adequacy and/or the need for future financing are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements not specifically identified in this paragraph, are made subject to the cautionary language in this document. Readers are directed to refer to that cautionary language when reading any forward-looking statements. See "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" and "FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS" in this Report. Additional information relating to the Company may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Northern Superior is an exploration stage company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration primarily of gold properties in Ontario and Québec. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and on the OTCQB under the symbol NSUPF. STRATEGY: Q2 2022 Corporate Northern Superior Completes Acquisition of Genesis Metals Corp. ("Genesis Metals") On July 13th, 2022, Northern Superior announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition by Northern Superior of all issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis Metals (the "Genesis Shares") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction") (see Northern Superior press release, July 13, 2022). The Transaction has established Northern Superior as a premier gold exploration company with six early- to-advanced staged gold exploration projects across major gold camps in Québec and Ontario and creates significant synergies and scale in the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp. The combined company is expected to benefit from the following: 3

43-101 compliant mineral resources: a) 643,000 oz gold in the inferred category at Croteau Est* (Northern Superior); and b) 652,000 oz gold in the inferred category and 260,000 oz gold in the indicated category at Chevrier**(Genesis); Material synergies from consolidating exploration activities at its Croteau Est and Chevrier gold projects, which are located only 25 km apart and are both near key infrastructure including highways, low-cost grid power, skilled labour, rail line and a regional airport;

low-cost grid power, skilled labour, rail line and a regional airport; Exposure to the large and expanding Falcon gold discovery at the Lac Surprise property, which has been defined over 900m of strike length and 381.7m of vertical continuity with all 33 holes drilled to date intersecting gold mineralization, and is located just 27 km south of the Chevrier gold project;

The largest property holdings, gold resources and market capitalization of all gold exploration companies that are active in the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp, a mining-friendly region that has produced over 6.7 million ounces of gold and is host to several major deposits including

IAMGOLD Corporation and Vanstar Mining Resource's Nelligan deposit (hosts an NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 million ounces of gold at 1.02 g/t gold***); and

Chapais-Chibougamau Camp, a mining-friendly region that has produced over 6.7 million ounces of gold and is host to several major deposits including IAMGOLD Corporation and Vanstar Mining Resource's Nelligan deposit (hosts an NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 million ounces of gold at 1.02 g/t gold***); and A strong balance sheet with approximately $12MM cash at year end 2021 , improved trading liquidity and larger capital markets profile that is now better positioned to attract a broader base of institutional and retail. Financial Following the Company's strategy of ensuring enough capital to advance its exploration programs and maintain its corporate activities, a total of $6,650,351.01 was raised during the fall of 2021 (see Northern Superior press release, December 3, 2021). A portion of the FT funds raised were applied to aggressive and very successful exploration programs on the Company's 100% owned Lac Surprise and Croteau Est mineral properties (see Projects Section, this report). A portion of the hard dollars was used to not only support regular corporate activities but to also complete the Genesis Metals transaction. Following all this activity, the Company still finds itself with a strong reserve of capital as of June 30, 2022: $4,634,000 of FT and working capital of $1,763,000. Personnel As discussed in the Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 MD&As (filed April 12 and March 31, 2022, respectively) the Company strengthened its exploration team with the addition of Rodney Barber (BSc., PGeo.) as its Vice President of Exploration and the addition of key contract staff (see Northern Superior press release, September 24, 2021). The corporate and exploration team were further strengthened by adding two key advisors (see Northern Superior press release December 9th, 2021) by appointing Franco-Nevada Board member Dr. Catharine Farrow as an advisor to provide strategic advice on all Northern Superior's corporate and exploration activities and Mr. Alan King, who will provide geophysical interpretation on the Company's various exploration projects in Ontario and Québec. The addition of these professionals led to the successful execution of: i) core drill programs on both the Lac Surprise and Croteau Est properties; ii) a reverse circulation drill program on the Croteau Est property; iii) bedrock mapping and prospecting programs on both the Lac Surprise and Croteau Est properties; iv) an extensive IP and magnetometer geophysical survey over the Amber area, Lac Surprise property; and v) a 2,450 line km drone magnetic survey over the Wapistan property. All this activity led to significant discoveries on both the Lac Surprise (see Northern Superior press release June 4th, 2022) and Croteau Est (see Northern Superior press release July 19th, 2022) mineral properties and will provide significantly to the planning of fall 2022 drill programs on the Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and 4