Northern Superior Resources : Management Discussion Analysis Q4 2021

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

CONTENTS

GENERAL

STRATEGY

KEY EVENTS Q4 2021

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY, Q4 2021- Q1 2022

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS

OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL INFORMATION AT THE REPORT DATE

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

QUALIFIED PERSON

APPROVAL

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

3

3

11

12

13

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

22

23

23

23

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

GENERAL

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A" or "Report") of the financial condition of Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") and results of operations of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Period") has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements under National Instrument 51-102 as at April 12, 2022 (the "Report Date"). The

Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the notes thereto (collectively, the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and within which the Company's accounting policies are described in Note 3. All dollar amounts in the Report are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Financial Statements, together with the MD&A, are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the performance and potential future performance of the Company and are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected in future periods. The information in the MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, and the Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, as they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause projected results or events to differ materially from actual results or events. Statements throughout this Report with respect to the cost or timeline of planned or expected exploration are all forward-looking statements. Statements about growth, financial position, capital adequacy and/or the need for future financing are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements not specifically identified in this paragraph, are made subject to the cautionary language in this document. Readers are directed to refer to that cautionary language when reading any forward-looking statements. See "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" and

"FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" in this Report. Additional information relating to the Company may be found on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

Northern Superior is an exploration stage company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration primarily of gold properties in Ontario and Québec. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and on the OTCQB under the symbol NSUPF.

STRATEGY

Corporate

Financial

Northern Superior believes in maintaining a strong reserve of capital to advance its exploration programs and maintain its corporate activities. Supported from positive and encouraging results derived from its 100% owned Lac Surprise and Croteau Est 2021 mineral exploration programs, the Company executed a financing in the fall of 2021. This financing raised a total of $6,650,351.01 (see Northern Superior press release December 3, 2021), comprised of:

a) $3,321,416.70 through the issuance of 3,690,463 "flow through" common shares of the Company to purchasers in Québec ("Québec FT shares") at an issue price of $0.90 per Québec FT share;

b) $1,963,583.72 through issuance of 1,664,054 charity "flow-through" common shares of the Company to purchasers in Québec ("Québec Charity FT Shares"), at a front-end issue price of $1.18 per Québec Charity FT share; and

c) $1,365,350.59 "hard dollars" consisting of the issuance of 2,037,837 common shares at $0.67 per common share.

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

Flow through funds raised will ensure adequate capital to complete meaningful exploration programs on all of the Company's Québec based properties in 2022. The hard dollar funds raised, in addition to hard dollars previously held by the Company, are expected to be sufficient to cover corporate expenditures for the next 3 years.

Highlights of this financing include:

a) Board members supporting the financing by investing an aggregate of $225,409.48;

b) Participation of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi;

c) New Gold Inc. acquires sufficient shares to maintain a 9.9% stake in the Company;

d) Continued support from the existing shareholder base;

e) Strong institutional support with the addition of 7 new institutional shareholders; and

f) Excellent financial position at the end of 2021 with a cash balance of approximately $12,000,000

Personnel

In anticipation of a very busy 2022 mineral exploration program and confident on further developing its key mineral exploration properties, Northern Superior strengthened its exploration team with the appointment of Mr. Rodney Barber (BSc., PGeo.) as its Vice President of Exploration and the addition of key contract staff representing an additional 110 years of field experience to an already highly qualified team of geologists and mineral exploration advisors (see Northern Superior press release, September 24, 2021).

Furthermore, Northern Superior strengthened its corporate and exploration team by adding two key advisors (see Northern Superior press release December 9th, 2021). First, the Company appointed Franco-Nevada Board member Dr. Catharine Farrow as an advisor to provide strategic advice on all of Northern

Superior's corporate and exploration activities bringing with her over 30 years of Board, management, development, operations and geological experience. Second, the Company appointed Mr. Alan King who will provide geophysical interpretation on the Company's various exploration projects in Ontario and

Québec. Mr. King has over 40 years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and Australasia.

Since these appointments, the Company was successful in early 2022 in recruiting key field exploration personnel that included an additional Québec registered professional geoscientist.

First Nation

Northern Superior has worked hard over the years to establish meaningful and productive relationships with First Nations within whose traditional territories the Company's mineral exploration properties occur.

In addition to extending its Early Exploration Benefits Agreement (EEBA) for three years with Neskantaga First Nation (see Northern Superior press release, November 19, 2019), the Company negotiated an exploration agreement with the Cree Nation of Waswanipi (see Northern Superior press release, May 5th, 2021) and re-engaged the Cree Nation of Oujé Bougoumou July of 2021 through its Pre-Development Agreement originally signed in 2013 (see Northern Superior press release June 11, 2013).

Projects

Northern Superior had tremendous success with its Québec mineral properties during this past quarter, building its understanding of the economic mineral potential on both it's 100% owned Lac Surprise and

Croteau Est properties. The Company will continue mineral exploration on both properties through 2022. Already, the Company has: a) Completed another phase of reverse circulation drilling on the Croteau Est property (see Northern

Superior press release, January 11, 2022);

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

b) Initiated core drilling on the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior press releases February 8, March 10, 2022);

c) Initiated an induced polarization geophysical survey over the Amber area of the Lac Surprise property is nearing completion (see Northern Superior press release March 14, 2022);

d) Initiated a core drill program on its Croteau Est property (see Northern Superior press release March22, 2022); and

e) Initiated a drone geophysical survey over its 100% owned Wapistan property (see Northern Superior press release April 5, 2022).

In the fall of 2021, Northern Superior engaged Orix Geoscience to compile and interpret all available geoscientific data (the Company's private data plus all available public data) pertaining to the Lac Surprise

property. Bedrock lithological and structural interpretation of this data will assist the Company in not only directing its current core drill program, but also in planning and directing this summer's bedrock mapping and prospecting programs, and another 2022 Q3/ Q4 core drill program (see Northern Superior press release March 14, 2022).

The Company also made a strategic mineral property acquisition in 2021 by acquiring 100% of Kintavar

Exploration Inc's Gaspard Nord property (see Northern Superior press release, September 15, 2021). This property ties onto the north-central part of the Company's Lac Surprise property and covers additional

ground associated with the Opawica Guercherville Deformation Zone (OGDZ). This zone hosts the Vanstar/

IAMGOLD Nelligan Deposit and Northern Superior's Falcon gold zone, both southeast of the Gaspard Nord property. The Gaspard Nord property hosts two gold occurrences and "B" soil horizon gold anomalies that

warrant further exploration.

At the TPK property, as well as the Thorne Lake and Rapson Bay mineral properties, the Company has initiated with the Ontario Provincial Government the drill permitting process as previous permits have expired. All these properties are located in northwestern Ontario.

Key Properties

Lac Surprise

Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ) Discovery

Through the first half of 2021 Northern Superior initiated and completed a very successful 26 hole, 7010.7m core drill program on Target 1 of its 100% owned Lac Surprise property, located in the very active Chapais-Chibougamau gold camp of Québec (see Northern Superior press releases March 15 and August 17, 2021).

This program follows on the success of a core drill program, completed in the fall of 2020, with the important discovery of the FGZ associated with Target 1, one of four targets identified within the northeastern part of the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior press release, November 5 and December 22, 2020).

This gold zone is believed to be the western extension of the neighboring IAMGold/ Vanstar's Nelligan gold deposit* located approximately 2.4 kilometers ("km") to the east with an inferred resource* of 3.2 million

ounces at 1.02 g/t Au.

The FGZ: Proven Robust Lateral Continuity

The FGZ is a major, near-surface new discovery made by Northern Superior over the past 18 months and can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's

3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*(see Figure 2, Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). The robust, lateral continuity of the FGZ is highlighted by a 100% drill hole strike rate (29 of 29 holes). Notable holes from the Falcon Zone include: LCS21-029 (1.36g/t Au over 40.0m; 273.00-