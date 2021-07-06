Northern Superior Resources : Intersect 2.0g/t AuEq over 42.60m at Lac Surprise, Extending Strike of Falcon Gold Zone Another 200m to 650m

Core Drilling at Target 3 Initiated

Core drilling at Target 3 has been initiated with the completion of the core drill program at Target 1 (26 holes, 7010.7m). This target has many of the geophysical attributes associated with Target 1 and the Nelligan gold deposit: a large, deeply rooted intrusion; associated with 60° faults; and

associated large areas of magnetic lows suggesting areas of silicification and alteration leading to magnetic destruction. There are three such large areas identified to the southeast (~4.0 x 1.0kms), northeast (~2.0 x 2.0kms) and northwest (~1.0km x 1.0km) of the proposed intrusion. Three core drill holes (~1200m) are planned to test the largest of these magnetic lows (see Northern Superior press release April 19th, 2021).

The Fox gold showing will be drilled following the completion of drilling at Target 3. The core of the Target is relatively large (400m x 200m) as defined by its high magnetic geophysical signature suggesting an association with an iron-richenvironment. Gold-bearingmaterial associated with this showing was collected from two channel samples (up to 6.76 g/t Au over 1.0m: Fox North showing; up to 2.95 g/t Au over 1.0m: Fox Showing) and grab samples from SOQUEM trenches (up to 900 ppb Au; ref. GM49908). Four holes (~1,000m) are planned to test this target (see Northern Superior press release April 19th, 2021).

Northern Superior anticipates that the results from the recently completed drone survey, which included the "Confluence Area", will produce several additional high-quality drill targets (see Northern Superior press release, April 19th, 2021). As such, and recognizing that current ground conditions are far too wet to effectively drill targets defined during warmer months, Northern Superior will defer drilling this target until winter, 2022. The Confluence Area is regarded as highly prospective due to: the presence of a prominent gold grain dispersal train (maximum 49 gold grains, 10 kilogram ("kg") till sample); a 10kg stream sediment sample just west and at the intersection of two faults yielded 107 gold grains; and a gold showing with a grab sample that assayed 1.35 g/t Au.

*Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

**Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit,Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol

NSUPF.