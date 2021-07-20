Northern Superior Resources : to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7G/T Gold) Gold Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais - Chibougamou Gold Camp

All 9 high grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company's 2017 core drill program (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com). The mineralization was proven to extend directly to surface by projecting the shoots to surface and exposing it. This shoot consisted of two zones of >10g/t Au, 2.5m x 2.0 m and 2.0m x 0.5m, enclosed by a halo of >5g/t Au, 7.0m x 2.5m in turn enclosed by a halo of gold mineralization of >3g/t Au over an area of 8.0m x 3.0m (see Northern Superior press release, November 3, 2014).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The CBSZ is a gold deposit consisting of high-grade gold material, existing within a large alteration system open at depth and strike to the east and west. The potential extension of the high-grade shoots at depth remains a compelling target with a supportive geological model as witnessed by our 96 percent success rate with our Phase II 2017 drill program.

However, the Company has evidence that the CBSZ gold footprint extends farther north (at least by 600m) and along strike both east and west beyond what is currently defined, encompassing the tuffaceous sediments and the Croteau North Shear Zone (CNSZ) that are aligned parallel to the CBSZ (Figure 1). This evidence is derived from overburden sampling programs, trenching and core drilling. The same programs also included the CBSZ, thus providing a direct comparison of the various heavy mineral and geochemical signatures between the two data sets.

As such, before launching into a core drill program specific to testing the CBSZ at depth, the Company has designed an RC program to test the viability of a broader gold target north and east of the of the CBSZ (Figure 1)."

"It is important to note that the Croteau Est property is a large 30km by 15km land package and despite having a 640,000 oz 1.7g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package, the remainder of this property remains largely under explored. With success from this RC program we see potential to step out further onto our numerous regional targets on the property (see Figure 2)."

The RC Program

The RC program is designed to address three primary issues, the answers to which are necessary in determining the potential economic viability of a larger gold footprint north and east of the CBSZ. These include:

Accurately determine the distribution and lithogeochemistry of the three primary lithological units (CBSZ, CNSZ and intervening tuffaceous sediments); Determining if the package of primary lithological units should be considered as an economic target as opposed to just the CBSZ; and Determining the extension of these three units past the Croteau Fault and how both the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone may play a role in gold mineralization within this system.

To achieve these goals, the RC program will cover a rectangular area 600m by 1km (Figure 1) consisting of a 50 x 100m spaced grid of approximately 200 RC holes. Each hole will penetrate into the bedrock surface 1.5m. The lower basal till (overburden material lying directly over bedrock) and bedrock chips will be collected. The basal till will be processed for gold grains and geochemical analysis. The lithology and geochemistry of the bedrock chips will be determined.

The area to be drilled includes both the CBSZ and CNSZ and the intervening area of tuffaceous sediments. Also captured is the projected northeast extension of quartz porphyry dykes thought critical to high grade