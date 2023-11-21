Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. Its primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST brand. It operates through two segments: ZERUST and Natur-Tec. Its ZERUST rust and corrosion-inhibiting products include plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, and diffusers, as well as engineered solutions designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. It also offers on-site, technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its ZERUST rust and corrosion-inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. It offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It provides its products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents.