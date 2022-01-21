Log in
NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Northern Technologies International : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

01/21/2022
Nasdaq: NTIC

Northern Technologies International Corporation

First Quarter FY 2022 Investor Presentation

NTIC's environmentally friendly technologies deliver leading corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as advanced bioplastic packaging solutions

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC's belief that its near-term outlook remains cautious and that it continues to uncover new business opportunities and other statements that can be identified by words such as "believes," "continues," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "potential," "outlook," "will," "may," "would," "should," "guidance" or words of similar meaning, the use of future dates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC's management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NTIC's business and operating results; the ability of NTIC to pay dividends; the effect of economic uncertainty and trade disputes; NTIC's dependence on the success of its joint ventures and fees and dividend distributions that NTIC receives from them; NTIC's relationships with its joint ventures and its ability to maintain those relationships; NTIC's dependence on its joint venture in Germany in particular due to its significance and the effect of a termination of this or its other joint ventures on NTIC's business and operating results; the ability of NTIC China to achieve significant sales; costs and expenses incurred by NTIC in connection with its ongoing litigation against its former Chinese joint venture partner; the effect of the United Kingdom's proposed exit from the European Union, economic slowdown and political unrest; risks associated with NTIC's international operations; exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs, including in particular the Euro compared to the U.S. dollar; the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry; the level of growth in NTIC's markets; NTIC's investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of NTIC's receipt of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to customers in the oil and gas industry and the effect on NTIC's quarterly financial results; increased competition; the costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, including the new tax reform law, which could result in a write-down of our deferred tax assets, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; pending and potential litigation; and NTIC's reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC's operating and financial results is described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that the Company faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), NTIC uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. NTIC uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of performance and believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by factoring out potential differences caused by non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges not related to NTIC's regular, ongoing business, variations in capital structure, tax positions, depreciation, non-cash charges and certain large and unpredictable charges. NTIC believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in evaluating its operations, period over period. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of NTIC's results as reported under GAAP. When analyzing NTIC's operating performance, investors should not consider NTIC's net income, as adjusted, for example, as a substitute for NTIC's net income prepared in accordance with GAAP or any other non-GAAP financial measure as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors should note that any non-GAAP financial measures used by NTIC may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. Whenever NTIC uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Industry Information

Information regarding market and industry statistics contained in this presentation is based on information available to NTIC that NTIC believes is accurate. It is generally based on publications that are not produced for these purposes or economic analysis.

2

Northern Technologies International Corporation

Environmentally friendly corrosion inhibiting products and services

and advanced bioplastic packaging solutions

Zerust®/Excor® offers a wide range of

Zerust® Oil and Gas technologies

products and solutions to solve

reduce facility downtime, increase

corrosion issues

service life, and produce less waste

Natur-Tec® provides biobased and

compostable packaging solutions for a

sustainable world

3

At a Glance

Northern Technologies International Corp.

Converting environmentally beneficial

technologies into value added products and

services for industrial and consumer applications

Providing Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) based

solutions for almost 50 years

-

Industrial applications

- Oil & Gas applications

Natur-Tec® market leading compostable

bioplastics compounds and products

- Zero-waste solutions

-

Sustainable packaging applications

Key Statistics

TTM Total Net Sales

$61.9 million

TTM Global Net Sales

(includes JV Sales)

$183.1 million

Annualized Dividend per Share (Yield)

$0.28 (1.8%)

Market Cap (at Dec. 31, 2021)

$140.8 million

Enterprise Value (at Dec. 31, 2021)

$132.7 million

FY22 Q1 Sales Mix by Product Category

Flexible, asset-light business model, with 18 Joint

21%

ZERUST® Industrial

Ventures (JVs) globally

- Sales by JVs are not consolidated on the

company's income statement

Focused on creating long-term value for

customers, employees, communities and

shareholders

5%

ZERUST® Sales to JV

5%

ZERUST® Oil & Gas

69%

Natur-Tec®

4

Unique JV operating strategy duplicates Zerust® production and distribution model,

while providing significant contribution to profitability

Comprehensive Corrosion Management

  • Environmentally responsible corrosion protection products & services
  • Worldwide on-site technical service for corrosion prevention
  • Repeatable, consumables sales model
  • Most economical method for short term corrosion protection of metal parts during shipment & storage

Market Size and

Characteristics

  • Annual global market potential $600 million and estimated to grow annually at 5-10%
  • NTIC has a strong market position
  • In FY 2021, auto sector represented approximately
    54% of NTIC's Zerust®
    Industrial sales in North America and 60% of JV sales
  • Demand supported by complex long-distance global supply chains

Competitive Advantages and Growth Opportunities

  • Only VCI company with a truly global scope and scale through established JV network
  • Technical expertise creates a value-added relationship
  • Primarily subcontracts production for virtually unlimited scalability and low capital structure
  • Industry, product, and geographic expansion opportunities

Financial

Overview

  • JV operating income contribution to NTIC has averaged ~11% of total JV sales over the past four fiscal years
  • From FY 2016 to FY 2021, net sales have increased at a CAGR of 11%
  • Gross margin profile in the mid 30% range

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTI - Northern Technologies International Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
