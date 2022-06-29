Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29 2022-06-29 pm EDT
98.79 USD   +0.53%
12:03pNorth Dakota Growth Fund Partners with gener8tor to Expand Capital Access For Entrepreneurs in North Dakota
BU
06/28Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust's Price Target to $113 From $116, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

North Dakota Growth Fund Partners with gener8tor to Expand Capital Access For Entrepreneurs in North Dakota

06/29/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the North Dakota Growth Fund, is pleased to announce that gener8tor, a leading venture capital firm and startup accelerator with programs in communities throughout the Midwest, is the fund’s most recent investment. As a startup accelerator, gener8tor provides intensive guidance, support and structure to startup companies.

With the support of 50 South Capital, gener8tor will launch a flagship equity-based startup accelerator program in Fargo, as well as two non-equity-based (free) gBETA pre-accelerator programs in both Grand Forks and Fargo. The programs will run annually for the next five years. gener8tor will also make select direct investments in other North Dakota-based businesses.

Founded in 2012, gener8tor is a nationally-ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers and universities. The gener8tor platform includes more than 75 programs spanning startup accelerators, corporate programming, speaker series, conferences, skills accelerators and fellowships. gener8tor’s mission is to be the best partner for a community by investing in its best and brightest entrepreneurs and driving measurable and transformational growth through programming that enables equitable access and opportunity.

50 South Capital is a leading alternatives investment firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Trust, a leading global financial services firm.

“Over the past decade, gener8tor has emerged as one of the premier accelerators supporting early stage companies in undercapitalized communities across the Midwest,” said 50 South Capital Director Kodee Furst. “We are thrilled to partner with them and bring their experience and skills to further capitalize the earliest stages of the North Dakota entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

gener8tor is 50 South Capital’s fourth investment for the North Dakota Growth Fund.

About 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC is an alternatives asset management firm designed to meet the core strategic needs of investors seeking access to private equity, private credit and hedge funds. Its highly experienced team works closely with a wide range of investors to fulfill specific investment objectives and create lasting relationships. 50 South Capital’s investment philosophy focuses on providing access primarily to small-to-mid sized managers that offer unique and differentiated sources of return. 50 South Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation. Visit www.50SouthCapital.com for more information.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 145 M - -
Net income 2022 1 645 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 20 475 M 20 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,26 $
Average target price 126,71 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-18.03%20 475
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.29%95 314
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.90%70 684
UBS GROUP AG-2.71%55 899
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.21%34 622
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.21%29 452