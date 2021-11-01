Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago

11/01/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Marty Morris has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Portfolio Manager in its Chicago headquarters. In this role, Morris provides investment solutions in the nonprofit sector across the full spectrum of client needs: investment strategy, asset allocation, manager selection, investment policy statement development, and performance reporting. FIA is a national practice that serves the investment and advisory needs of foundations, endowments and other nonprofit institutional investors.

“Marty’s investment knowledge and experience make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. “As we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business, we are confident Marty will play a pivotal role.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Morris served as an institutional portfolio manager and relationship manager for domestic and global investment strategies at Chicago Equity Partners. He served previously as an equity analyst and senior portfolio manager at Bank of America, managing investment funds for high net worth and institutional investors. His career began in the asset management group at Continental Bank.

Morris graduated from Cornell College with a BA degree in Economics & Business. He is a CFA charter holder and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Chicago. He is a long-term supporter and volunteer with the Big Shoulders Foundation’s Stock Market Program, a mentoring and interactive financial learning program for local Chicago 8th grade students.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $372.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
12:05pNorthern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago
BU
03:01aEmerald Technology Ventures Adopts Private Equity Servicing with Broadridge Blockchain ..
PR
10/28FORM 8.3 - MAITLAND INSTITUTIONAL SE : Form 8.3 Stock Spirits Group plc
DJ
10/28NORTHERN TRUST PENSION UNIVERSE DATA : Canadian Pension Plans Generated Muted Returns Duri..
BU
10/28Kimberly Evans Named Northern Trust's Head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and S..
BU
10/28Northern Trust Names Kimberly Evans as Head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and ..
CI
10/26INSIDER SELL : Northern Trust
MT
10/26NORTHERN TRUST CORP s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
10/26North Dakota Growth Fund Makes Initial Investment
BU
10/25NORTHERN TRUST : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Northern Trust to $126 from $120, Maint..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 480 M - -
Net income 2021 1 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 25 551 M 25 551 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 20 900
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,04 $
Average target price 127,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION32.10%25 551
BLACKROCK, INC.30.76%143 395
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.00%94 603
UBS GROUP AG33.48%62 547
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.49%48 889
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.26%48 744