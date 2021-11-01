Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Marty Morris has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Portfolio Manager in its Chicago headquarters. In this role, Morris provides investment solutions in the nonprofit sector across the full spectrum of client needs: investment strategy, asset allocation, manager selection, investment policy statement development, and performance reporting. FIA is a national practice that serves the investment and advisory needs of foundations, endowments and other nonprofit institutional investors.

“Marty’s investment knowledge and experience make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. “As we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business, we are confident Marty will play a pivotal role.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Morris served as an institutional portfolio manager and relationship manager for domestic and global investment strategies at Chicago Equity Partners. He served previously as an equity analyst and senior portfolio manager at Bank of America, managing investment funds for high net worth and institutional investors. His career began in the asset management group at Continental Bank.

Morris graduated from Cornell College with a BA degree in Economics & Business. He is a CFA charter holder and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Chicago. He is a long-term supporter and volunteer with the Big Shoulders Foundation’s Stock Market Program, a mentoring and interactive financial learning program for local Chicago 8th grade students.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

