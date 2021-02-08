Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust : Announces Further Alliance as part of Whole Office Strategy

02/08/2021 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON - As part of its continuing strategy to serve client needs across the entire investment lifecycle, Northern Trust has entered into an alliance with IHS Markit, provider of the thinkFolio multi-asset class investment management platform, achieving a further significant milestone in its drive to streamline investment operations for asset managers and asset owners.

The certified integration between thinkFolio and Northern Trust's middle office outsourcing platform will provide opportunities for both firms to offer mutual institutional clients innovative solutions and services leveraging one another's strengths across the investment value chain.

Bringing together thinkFolio with Northern Trust's middle office technology, services and expertise will provide a fully-integrated, end-to-end process that streamlines workflows and mitigates clients' operational costs. The collaboration continues to build on advanced technology solutions and interoperable architecture that the respective companies have implemented for asset manager and asset owner clients. Clients will benefit from an innovative service model with experts from both Northern Trust and IHS Markit supporting their tactical and strategic operational and technology needs.

As part of the managed service delivery of thinkFolio, IHS Markit manages upgrades and real-time feeds and executes overnight data loads and start-of-day processes. Through this ongoing collaboration with Northern Trust, thinkFolio clients leveraging the IHS Markit managed service hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud will benefit from a seamless technology and service experience, which is focused on multi-asset class transaction capture, enhanced position data synchronization and reconciliation.

'We have a long-standing relationship with thinkFolio and are excited to be working with them as we continue our drive to offer clients flexibility, scalability and best-in-class solution optionality across our Whole Office ecosystem,' said Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust. 'Our collaboration and technology integration with a number of leading front office platforms is key to driving operational efficiencies for our clients, minimizing implementation costs, reducing operational costs, increasing speed to market - and ultimately positively impacts their bottom line, helping them to optimize performance.'

'The theme of front-to-back solutions continues to be prominent as institutional investors are asking their middle and back office counterparties for increased control, transparency and workflow efficiency across the post-trade segments of the securities transaction lifecycle,' said Brett Schechterman, managing director and global head of thinkFolio at IHS Markit. 'We are advocates for Northern Trust's Whole Office open architecture and interoperable ethos and look forward to matching thinkFolio's cross-asset class strength, flexibility and managed service with the strength of Northern Trust's middle office solutions to deliver further operational alpha for our clients.'

Northern Trust Whole Office™ is an advanced open architecture, multi-asset class solution serving diverse market participants including asset managers, asset owners, investors and third party administrators. By integrating proprietary architecture with innovative partners, Northern Trust Whole Office facilitates client access to new technologies and capabilities across the spectrum of Strategy and Trading, Operational, Data and Digital and Analytics solutions.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

# # #

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
02/07NORTHERN TRUST : Announces Further Alliance as part of Whole Office Strategy
PU
02/02NORTHERN TRUST UNIVERSE DATA : 2020 Closes Strong for Institutional Plan Sponsor..
BU
02/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Northern Trust Scaling Back 90-Days of Buying
MT
01/28NORTHERN TRUST : Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
01/28NORTHERN TRUST : Expands Family Office and Private Investment Group
BU
01/27NORTHERN TRUST : Asset Management Launches Ultra-Short Sterling ESG Strategy
PU
01/26Who needs to sit next to a trader? Asset managers embrace outsourcing
RE
01/25NORTHERN TRUST : UBS Adjusts Northern Trust's Price Target to $89 From $87, Reit..
MT
01/25NORTHERN TRUST PENSION UNIVERSE DATA : Canadian Pension Plans Buoyed by Positive..
BU
01/23Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 106 M - -
Net income 2020 1 225 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 20 237 M 20 237 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,36x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 20 900
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103,35 $
Last Close Price 97,16 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.32%20 237
BLACKROCK, INC.0.66%110 789
UBS GROUP AG7.62%52 949
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.97%37 271
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.59%36 448
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.73%26 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ