  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Northern Trust Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:08 2023-05-09 am EDT
72.34 USD   -0.94%
10:04aNorthern Trust Appointed by Artemis for Middle Office Outsourcing and Fund Servicing Mandate
BU
05/04Northern Trust Universe Data : Diminishing Recession Concerns Bring Positive Results in the First Quarter
BU
05/03Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Appointed by Artemis for Middle Office Outsourcing and Fund Servicing Mandate

05/09/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Agreement Consolidates Asset Servicing Functions with Single Service Provider, Supports UK and Luxembourg-Domiciled Funds

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed to provide a range of whole office outsourcing solutions for Artemis, a leading United Kingdom (UK)-based asset manager with more than £24.3 billion (US$30.1bn) in assets under management (as of 31 March 2023). The deal sees Northern Trust appointed as Artemis’ single provider of asset servicing solutions.

Artemis offers a range of funds that invest in the UK, Europe, the US and around the world. It is a dedicated, active investment house specializing in providing investment management services for both retail and institutional investors.

Its agreement with Northern Trust includes the provision of investment operations outsourcing solutions, fund administration, depositary, global custody, and transfer agency services for Artemis’ Luxembourg and UK domiciled fund ranges.

Lesley Cairney, chief operating officer at Artemis, said: “As the platform on which our day-to-day business is managed, our choice of asset servicing partner is absolutely pivotal in supporting Artemis’ objectives of delivering outstanding returns and service for our clients. Reasons for Northern Trust’s appointment include the strong, client-focused cultural alignment between our two organisations, its leading-edge technology platform and ability to support our evolving data and digital requirements – both now and into the future.”

Toby Glaysher, president of Global Fund Services at Northern Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Artemis – a household-name UK asset manager – in supporting its ambitious and exciting long-term strategic growth objectives. Northern Trust’s investment in technology, global scale and experience of supporting sophisticated global asset managers allows us to help Artemis simplify its operating model, while driving efficiencies and opportunities for collaboration across front-to-back-office functions as its single service provider.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, depositary, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

# # #


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 125 M - -
Net income 2023 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,21%
Capitalization 15 213 M 15 213 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 73,02 $
Average target price 88,82 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-17.47%15 213
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.24%96 318
UBS GROUP AG1.57%58 744
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.01%35 283
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.56%32 749
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.68%30 596
