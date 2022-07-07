Log in
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
95.82 USD   -0.82%
09:02aNorthern Trust Appoints Ann Marie Wilczynski Senior Managing Director and President of Minnesota
BU
07/06Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust's Price Target to $110 From $123, Equalweight Rating Kept
MT
07/06Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Names Northern Trust Its Asset Servicing Provider
BU
Northern Trust Appoints Ann Marie Wilczynski Senior Managing Director and President of Minnesota

07/07/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Northern Trust has appointed Ann Marie Wilczynski Senior Managing Director and President of Minnesota, where she will be responsible for leading the team in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005098/en/

Ann Wilczynski (Photo: Business Wire)

Ann Wilczynski (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to re-joining Northern Trust Wealth Management this year as the Trust team lead in Minnesota, Wilczynski was Senior Family Advisor for Waycrosse, where she served as lead relationship manager for several multiple-generation families in the Twin Cities area.

Previously, she was Senior Trust Advisor and Team Leader in Minnesota for Northern Trust Wealth Management from 2011 to 2016.

Wilczynski received a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She is a state bar member in Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana.

“Ann is a proven expert in trust and estate work and wealth management, and we look forward to her leadership to provide world-class advice to our clients, as well as accelerate growth in Minnesota,” said John Fumagalli, President, Central Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Wilczynski currently serves on the Investment and Finance Committees for The Basilica Landmark and chairs the Planned Giving Committee of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. She is the Past President of the Board of Directors of The Basilica Landmark and a former trustee of DeLaSalle High School.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 103 M - -
Net income 2022 1 618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 19 967 M 19 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
