Northern Trust Appoints Ann Marie Wilczynski Senior Managing Director and President of Minnesota

Northern Trust has appointed Ann Marie Wilczynski Senior Managing Director and President of Minnesota, where she will be responsible for leading the team in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service.

Ann Wilczynski (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to re-joining Northern Trust Wealth Management this year as the Trust team lead in Minnesota, Wilczynski was Senior Family Advisor for Waycrosse, where she served as lead relationship manager for several multiple-generation families in the Twin Cities area.

Previously, she was Senior Trust Advisor and Team Leader in Minnesota for Northern Trust Wealth Management from 2011 to 2016.

Wilczynski received a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She is a state bar member in Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana.

“Ann is a proven expert in trust and estate work and wealth management, and we look forward to her leadership to provide world-class advice to our clients, as well as accelerate growth in Minnesota,” said John Fumagalli, President, Central Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Wilczynski currently serves on the Investment and Finance Committees for The Basilica Landmark and chairs the Planned Giving Committee of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. She is the Past President of the Board of Directors of The Basilica Landmark and a former trustee of DeLaSalle High School.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

