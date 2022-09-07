Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11 2022-09-07 pm EDT
95.89 USD   +2.10%
01:01pNorthern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
BU
10:03aNorthern Trust's 5-Year Forecast Sees Global Private Equity Leading 5-Year Annualized Returns; Global High Yield and U.K. Equities to Lead Among Bonds and Stocks
BU
09/06Northern Trust Announces Capital Markets Appointments to Support Global Business Growth
BU
Northern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President

09/07/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Northern Trust has appointed Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President, where he will lead the team in the delivery of outstanding client service and accelerate the growth of the Northern Trust Wealth Management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006034/en/

Curtiss Smith, Northern Trust Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Curtiss Smith, Northern Trust Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Smith served as Senior Banking Director for Northern Trust markets in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. Previously, he held positions at MidFirst Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Born and raised in Arizona, Smith will be the first native Phoenician to run the market in the office’s nearly 50-year history.

“Curtiss brings a deep understanding of the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets, as well as extensive expertise across strategic lines,” said Michele Havens, President of the West Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “I look forward to his leadership and the continued outstanding service to high net worth families and successful business owners across the Phoenix region.”

In his new role, Smith will oversee the growth and development of the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets alongside a tenured team of wealth management leaders who are responsible for the delivery of best-in-class investment management, trust, banking, and advisory based solutions.

Smith earned an MBA from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Santa Clara University. He is a CPA in the State of Arizona, and he is vice chairman and a director at Ballet Arizona and a past director at the Arizona Society of CPAs.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $352.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 087 M - -
Net income 2022 1 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 19 572 M 19 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 93,92 $
Average target price 113,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-21.48%19 572
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.73%99 753
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.69%73 998
UBS GROUP AG-6.27%50 953
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.17%33 245
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.06%31 841