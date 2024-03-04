Northern Trust has appointed Dotti Reeder as Market President of Dallas-Fort Worth, where she will lead the wealth management business serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304684831/en/

Dotti Reeder (Photo: Business Wire)

Reeder will oversee offices at Saint Ann Court, Park Cities and Fort Worth dedicated to delivering exceptional service, renowned expertise and an innovative goals-driven wealth management approach for clients. She joins a team providing best-in-class investment management, trust, banking and advisory based solutions.

Most recently, Reeder was at Tolleson Wealth Management, where she served as Managing Director and led the strategy for advising multi-generational families on all aspects of wealth management. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at JP Morgan for 12 years. Reeder’s career serving private clients spans more than three decades with active roles in areas such as securities trading, investment management, trust administration, financial planning and estate planning.

“Dotti’s lifelong commitment to Dallas, along with her deep expertise advising clients and leading people, further strengthens our commitment to the community,” said Michele Havens, West Region President of Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Northern Trust is passionate about this market, and Dotti will significantly add to our longstanding, extraordinary franchise in Texas.”

Reeder earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business. She holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) designation and is a current board member for the Business Council for the Arts: Uniting Commerce and Culture in North Texas, and Wesley Rankin Foundation. She is also an active member of the investment committee for Children’s Health System of Texas.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $402.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304684831/en/