Northern Trust Appoints Jennifer Grosvenor Managing Director in Houston Office

Northern Trust has appointed Jennifer Grosvenor Managing Director in the Houston office, where she will lead the team in the delivery of outstanding client service and accelerate the growth of the Northern Trust Wealth Management platform.

Previously, Jennifer led the fiduciary practice and team of trust and client advisors for Northern Trust Wealth Management’s Houston office, and she has more than two decades of experience guiding and advising large, financially complicated family assets and relationships.

In her new role, Jennifer will partner with Houston President John Hantak on client development, compliance management and office management.

“Jennifer knows the Houston marketplace, and she is highly effective at supporting our clients in challenging situations, to help ensure that wealth is transferred efficiently to next generations,” Hantak said. “I look forward to working side-by-side with her to support our clients in her new role.”

Jennifer is also a director within the Northern Trust Institute and the Houston-area leader for of Elevating Women, a program designed to enable women from all stages of life to share knowledge and experiences with the goal to help other women make confident financial decisions.

Jennifer earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Vanderbilt University and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She recently completed her tenure as president of the Houston Business and Estate Planning Council and is a member of The Next Generation Estate Forum, a group of experienced lawyers, accountants, and trust professionals.

