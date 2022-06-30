Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:21 2022-06-30 am EDT
95.97 USD   -2.81%
10:01aNorthern Trust Appoints Jennifer Grosvenor Managing Director in Houston Office
BU
06/29Goldman Sachs Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $120 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/29North Dakota Growth Fund Partners with gener8tor to Expand Capital Access For Entrepreneurs in North Dakota
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Appoints Jennifer Grosvenor Managing Director in Houston Office

06/30/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Northern Trust has appointed Jennifer Grosvenor Managing Director in the Houston office, where she will lead the team in the delivery of outstanding client service and accelerate the growth of the Northern Trust Wealth Management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005208/en/

Jennifer Grosvenor, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer Grosvenor, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously, Jennifer led the fiduciary practice and team of trust and client advisors for Northern Trust Wealth Management’s Houston office, and she has more than two decades of experience guiding and advising large, financially complicated family assets and relationships.

In her new role, Jennifer will partner with Houston President John Hantak on client development, compliance management and office management.

“Jennifer knows the Houston marketplace, and she is highly effective at supporting our clients in challenging situations, to help ensure that wealth is transferred efficiently to next generations,” Hantak said. “I look forward to working side-by-side with her to support our clients in her new role.”

Jennifer is also a director within the Northern Trust Institute and the Houston-area leader for of Elevating Women, a program designed to enable women from all stages of life to share knowledge and experiences with the goal to help other women make confident financial decisions.

Jennifer earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Vanderbilt University and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She recently completed her tenure as president of the Houston Business and Estate Planning Council and is a member of The Next Generation Estate Forum, a group of experienced lawyers, accountants, and trust professionals.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 146 M - -
Net income 2022 1 642 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 20 575 M 20 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,74 $
Average target price 125,35 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-17.85%20 575
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.50%93 623
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.01%70 200
UBS GROUP AG-4.57%55 024
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.21%34 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.21%28 539