Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of Northern California

Northern Trust has appointed Michael Cklamovski as Senior Managing Director and President of the Northern California region, based out of the San Francisco office. In this role, Cklamovski will be responsible for leading the Wealth Management business in the Bay Area and neighboring communities.

“We are very excited to add Michael to our leadership team as we execute upon our growth and servicing strategy,” said Michele Havens, President, West Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “He will work with an outstanding team in Northern California to further our commitment to providing an extraordinary client experience.”

Backed by The Northern Trust Institute, comprised of more than 175 experts collaborating to analyze behavioral patterns and identify strategies that have been most effective for clients, Cklamovski will lead the team to continue to offer best-in-class service to clients and find the right solutions for complex needs.

Previously, Cklamovski served as the West Region Market Executive, Managing Director and Banking Team Lead at CIBC Private Bank, where he was responsible for the wealth and private banking business in the State of California. Prior to that role, he was a practicing litigation attorney for Fidelity National Financial.

Cklamovski graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Communications. He received a J.D. degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law, Cum Laude. Cklamovski serves on several professional and community boards, including Chairman of the Board of Macedonia2025, an international think tank, and Veteran’s Business Project.

