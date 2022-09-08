Log in
Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of Northern California
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
Northern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
BU
Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of Northern California

09/08/2022
Northern Trust has appointed Michael Cklamovski as Senior Managing Director and President of the Northern California region, based out of the San Francisco office. In this role, Cklamovski will be responsible for leading the Wealth Management business in the Bay Area and neighboring communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005240/en/

Michael Cklamovski, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael Cklamovski, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited to add Michael to our leadership team as we execute upon our growth and servicing strategy,” said Michele Havens, President, West Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “He will work with an outstanding team in Northern California to further our commitment to providing an extraordinary client experience.”

Backed by The Northern Trust Institute, comprised of more than 175 experts collaborating to analyze behavioral patterns and identify strategies that have been most effective for clients, Cklamovski will lead the team to continue to offer best-in-class service to clients and find the right solutions for complex needs.

Previously, Cklamovski served as the West Region Market Executive, Managing Director and Banking Team Lead at CIBC Private Bank, where he was responsible for the wealth and private banking business in the State of California. Prior to that role, he was a practicing litigation attorney for Fidelity National Financial.

Cklamovski graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Communications. He received a J.D. degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law, Cum Laude. Cklamovski serves on several professional and community boards, including Chairman of the Board of Macedonia2025, an international think tank, and Veteran’s Business Project.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $352.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2022
Consensus
