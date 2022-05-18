Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 11:39:22 am EDT
103.38 USD   -2.21%
11:02aNorthern Trust Appoints Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of Delray Beach and Boca Raton Offices
BU
05/11Northern Trust Enhances Onboarding Journey for Investors in Private Capital Funds
BU
05/10Northern Trust Engages Diverse Businesses to Underwrite $1 Billion of Senior Debt
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Appoints Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of Delray Beach and Boca Raton Offices

05/18/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust announced today that it has appointed Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of the Boca Raton and Delray Beach offices, where she will lead the teams in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005331/en/

Stacey Hallberg (Photo: Business Wire)

Stacey Hallberg (Photo: Business Wire)

Stacey, who started her new role on May 2, has most recently served as Managing Director of the Delray Beach office. In her expanded role, she will harness the resources of both offices to serve clients in the rapidly growing South Palm Beach County, said Mike Bracci, President of East Florida Region.

“Stacey has a proven track record leading diverse and high-performing teams, and we look forward to her leadership and more accomplishments in South Palm Beach County,” Bracci said.

Stacey is a Certified Financial Planner and received her B.S. at University of Florida.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the Achievement Centers for Children and Families and previously served on leadership boards at Bethesda Hospital Foundation, Delray Beach Historical Society, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Old School Square, and Bethesda Corporate Partners.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
11:02aNorthern Trust Appoints Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of Delray Beach and..
BU
05/11Northern Trust Enhances Onboarding Journey for Investors in Private Capital Funds
BU
05/10Northern Trust Engages Diverse Businesses to Underwrite $1 Billion of Senior Debt
BU
05/10Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target for Northern Trust to $106 From $119, Maintains Unde..
MT
05/10NORTHERN TRUST CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Northern Trust Corporation Announces Alliance with Enfusion, Inc. as Part of Whole Offi..
CI
05/09Northern Trust Appoints Kholoud Al Dosari as the New Country Head for the Group in Saud..
CI
05/09Northern Trust Appoints Kholoud Al Dosari as Country Head, Saudi Arabia
BU
05/04Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate
BU
05/04NORTHERN TRUST UNIVERSE DATA : Surging Inflation Brought Volatility Back to the Market in ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 166 M - -
Net income 2022 1 680 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 22 028 M 22 028 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 105,71 $
Average target price 130,47 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-11.62%22 028
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.19%92 678
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.92%76 430
UBS GROUP AG6.09%58 771
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.23%36 020
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.12%31 480