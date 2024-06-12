David Abner, Pioneer of the ETF Industry, to Oversee NTAM ETFs and Mutual Funds

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, announced today that David Abner is joining as Head of Global ETFs and Funds.

Abner will oversee NTAM’s mutual fund and ETF product strategy, research and development, product management, and capital markets, as well as fund services oversight and treasury functions. NTAM has more than $230 billion in assets under management in U.S. mutual funds and global ETFs, as of March 31, 2024. With differentiated solutions across all asset classes, NTAM’s mutual fund and ETF product strategy aims to anticipate and meet the investment needs of all clients.

“NTAM’s mutual funds and ETF are designed to provide best-in-class investment solutions for our clients, leveraging our decades of experience and a deliberate development process. As we innovate and continue to build our suite of funds, David’s proven leadership and deep expertise will help drive NTAM’s continued growth in this key area of our business,” NTAM President Daniel Gamba said.

Abner is a recognized industry leader in ETFs. Most recently, he was Global Head of Business Development at Gemini Crypto Exchange. Previously, Abner spent more than a decade with WisdomTree Asset Management in a number of leadership roles, including as CEO of WisdomTree Europe. Abner reports to NTAM Global Head of Product Paula Kar.

“David is a visionary leader in the ETF industry. As NTAM advances its mutual fund and ETF strategy, we are confident that David’s expertise in building new businesses will allow us to provide our clients with innovative and improved solutions to all of their investment needs,” Kar said.

Earlier in his career, Abner held leadership positions in ETFs at BNP Paribas and Bear Stearns & Co. He holds a master’s degree in management and policy analysis and a bachelor’s degree in economics and philosophy from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He is the author of multiple books on ETFs and the recipient of lifetime achievement award from etf.com.

