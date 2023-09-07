Anwiti Bahuguna Brings 25 Years of Industry Experience to Newly Created Position

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, announced today that Anwiti Bahuguna, Ph.D., has been hired as Chief Investment Officer of Global Asset Allocation.

In this newly created role, Bahuguna will oversee NTAM’s entire asset allocation effort. As a member of Northern Trust’s Investment Policy Committee, she will be a key contributor in the development of the firm’s asset allocation recommendations. Bahuguna will report to Northern Trust Asset Management Global Chief Investment Officer Angelo Manioudakis.

“Increasingly, our clients are looking for holistic asset management solutions to their most complex investment challenges,” Manioudakis said. “With the addition of such an accomplished investment professional to our team, I am confident we can continue meeting the evolving needs of investors.”

Bahuguna will now oversee the firm’s asset allocation and multi-manager teams. Bahuguna’s appointment, in conjunction with the appointments of Michael Hunstad to Deputy Chief Investment Officer and CIO of Global Equities and Sheri Hawkins to Head of Investment Platform Services earlier this year, further strengthens NTAM’s investment capabilities.

NTAM’s multi-asset and multi-manager portfolios had $125 billion in assets under management and assets under advisement as of June 30, 2023.

Bahuguna joins NTAM with 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, she was head of U.S. multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where she was responsible for approximately $45 billion in assets under management. Previously, she served as the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. She was actively involved in setting the firm’s capital market assumptions, strategic asset allocation, tactical asset allocation, manager selection, and derivative overlays. Bahuguna holds a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (NTI), Northern Trust Global Investments Limited (NTGIL), Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited (NTFMIL), Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K. (NTKK), NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited (TNTCHK) and The Northern Trust Company (TNTC).

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us at Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

