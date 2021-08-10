Northern Trust : Asset Management recognized by InvestmentNews as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner

NTAM President Shundrawn Thomas Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor;

NTAM Named Diversity Champion

InvestmentNews has recognized Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winner.

NTAM president Shundrawn Thomas was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and, for the third time in the four years since the awards were introduced, NTAM was named a Diversity Champion.

The awards aim to tell the stories of individuals and firms that have used their successes, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

“My career path has been the result of both grit and grace with grace often realized by way of access to opportunity,” said Thomas. “It is therefore a duty and privilege to champion diversity, equity and inclusion within our industry.”

“Northern Trust has an unwavering belief that diversity, equity and inclusion are inextricably linked to our core values as a company,” said Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady. “We are immensely proud of the work that Shundrawn and all of NTAM have done in advancing DE&I both within and outside of Northern Trust, and we commend InvestmentNews for shining a light on their initiatives and those of the other award winners. As a company, an industry and a society, we are all better as a result of these efforts.”

“Our 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards are intended to highlight DEI in financial advice and, more importantly, promote the proliferation of equal opportunity for everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and physical limitations,” said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews. “Shundrawn’s leadership and skillful approach to addressing inequalities help make him a stand-out role model and inspiration for the next generation, and a highly deserving recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award.”

NTAM was recognized for its ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry. “The initiatives highlighted by the honored firms serve as examples of what businesses within the financial advice industry should be striving for when it comes to creating a diverse and inclusive culture,” said Skinner.

Award recipients are highlighted in the Aug. 9 issue of InvestmentNews and online at dandiIN.com.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of June 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, podcasts and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. InvestmentNews, headquartered in New York, is part of Bonhill Group Plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005911/en/