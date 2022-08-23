Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

2022-08-22
98.44 USD   -2.11%
Northern Trust : Bolsters Digital Solutions Consulting Team

08/23/2022 | 05:46am EDT
CHICAGO and LONDON - Northern Trust has named Benjamin Bobroff as the new global head of its Digital Solutions Consulting team within its Asset Servicing business development division and made three senior appointments supporting the continued strategic focus and investment in digital innovation.

The growing team is focused on providing consultative support to asset owners and asset managers around the globe on how they can individually leverage Northern Trust's technology and digital solutions to achieve their organizational objectives.

Based in London, Bobroff joined Northern Trust in 2019 from BlackRock as senior consultant for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In line with client demand, his role was expanded to include Asia Pacific, prior to his recent appointment.

Joining the expanded team and reporting to Bobroff are:

  • Pamela Clifford, based in New York, has been appointed senior consultant. Clifford joins from Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), where she held various senior roles in the last 18 years, most recently director, global head of digital platform execution, asset servicing.
  • Donald Marden, based in Boston, has been appointed senior consultant and joins from financial technology firm, Investics Data Services, where he was chief client officer for new business development, relationship management and project consulting initiatives for institutional investors. Marden has more than 30 years' experience in asset servicing and related industries, including with Cambridge Associates, State Street and BNY Mellon.
  • Laura Ghaemian has transitioned to Digital Solutions Consulting as senior consultant. Based in London, Ghaemian has worked at Northern Trust for 16 years, previously as a relationship manager within the consultant relations team where she managed key relationships with third-party consultants and advisers to Northern Trust clients based in EMEA.

Pete Cherecwich, president of Asset Servicing at Northern Trust, said: "As Northern Trust accelerates its digital journey and focus on delivering market-leading digital solutions across the entire trade lifecycle, our collaborative, solutions-driven approach remains pivotal to delivering exceptional experiences and strategic value to asset owners and asset managers. Pamela, Donald and Laura, under Ben's leadership, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to support organizations as they look to boost decision-making, business resiliency and oversight through the use of data, advanced analytics and technology solutions."

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 09:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
