Northern Trust : Bolsters Digital Solutions Consulting Team

CHICAGO and LONDON - Northern Trust has named Benjamin Bobroff as the new global head of its Digital Solutions Consulting team within its Asset Servicing business development division and made three senior appointments supporting the continued strategic focus and investment in digital innovation.

The growing team is focused on providing consultative support to asset owners and asset managers around the globe on how they can individually leverage Northern Trust's technology and digital solutions to achieve their organizational objectives.

Based in London, Bobroff joined Northern Trust in 2019 from BlackRock as senior consultant for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In line with client demand, his role was expanded to include Asia Pacific, prior to his recent appointment.

Joining the expanded team and reporting to Bobroff are:

Pamela Clifford, based in New York, has been appointed senior consultant. Clifford joins from Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), where she held various senior roles in the last 18 years, most recently director, global head of digital platform execution, asset servicing.

Donald Marden, based in Boston, has been appointed senior consultant and joins from financial technology firm, Investics Data Services, where he was chief client officer for new business development, relationship management and project consulting initiatives for institutional investors. Marden has more than 30 years' experience in asset servicing and related industries, including with Cambridge Associates, State Street and BNY Mellon.

Laura Ghaemian has transitioned to Digital Solutions Consulting as senior consultant. Based in London, Ghaemian has worked at Northern Trust for 16 years, previously as a relationship manager within the consultant relations team where she managed key relationships with third-party consultants and advisers to Northern Trust clients based in EMEA.

Pete Cherecwich, president of Asset Servicing at Northern Trust, said: "As Northern Trust accelerates its digital journey and focus on delivering market-leading digital solutions across the entire trade lifecycle, our collaborative, solutions-driven approach remains pivotal to delivering exceptional experiences and strategic value to asset owners and asset managers. Pamela, Donald and Laura, under Ben's leadership, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to support organizations as they look to boost decision-making, business resiliency and oversight through the use of data, advanced analytics and technology solutions."

