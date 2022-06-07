Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 03:59:27 pm EDT
111.81 USD   +1.41%
02:45pNorthern Trust Chief Financial Officer, Jason Tyler, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14th
BU
06/06Northern Trust Announces Announces Executive Appointments
CI
06/03Northern Trust Appoints Alison Mast Senior Managing Director and President of Western Michigan
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Chief Financial Officer, Jason Tyler, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14th

06/07/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jason Tyler will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (CT).

A live webcast of the event may be accessed via Northern Trust's website (www.northerntrust.com) in the investor relations section. A replay will be available for approximately four weeks after the session date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
02:45pNorthern Trust Chief Financial Officer, Jason Tyler, to Participate in the Morgan Stanl..
BU
06/06Northern Trust Announces Announces Executive Appointments
CI
06/03Northern Trust Appoints Alison Mast Senior Managing Director and President of Western M..
BU
06/03Northern Trust Appoints Alison Mast as Senior Managing Director and President of Wester..
CI
06/02Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for Northern Trust to $123 From $126, Maintains Equa..
MT
06/01Northern Trust Announces Leadership Changes to Front Office Solutions and Global Foreig..
BU
06/01Northern Trust Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/31Northern Trust Enhances Commission Management for Outsourced Trading Clients
BU
05/25Northern Trust Donates $20,000 to Opportunity Village
BU
05/25Northern Trust Asset Management Seeks Minority-Owned Broker-Dealers as Part of Long-Sta..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 152 M - -
Net income 2022 1 666 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 22 974 M 22 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 110,25 $
Average target price 128,65 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-8.01%22 974
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.24%102 316
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.53%79 562
UBS GROUP AG10.05%62 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.50%37 118
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.23%33 991