Northern Trust Corporation specializes in managing investment funds to professional and individuals. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - investment services (56.2%): portfolio, accounting, assets, foreign exchange operation management, brokerage services, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,191 billion of assets under management; - wealth Management (43.8%): USD 416.1 billion of assets under management. The United States account for 68.8% of revenues.