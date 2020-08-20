Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust Corporation : to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15th

08/20/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chairman and CEO, Michael O’Grady, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason J. Tyler, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference via webcast on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (ET).

The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Northern Trust's website under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2020
