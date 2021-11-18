Log in
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8th

11/18/2021 | 11:21am EST
Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael G. O’Grady, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason J. Tyler, will speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via Northern Trust's website under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 478 M - -
Net income 2021 1 473 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 25 522 M 25 522 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 900
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION33.68%25 522
BLACKROCK, INC.29.10%141 517
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.04%93 215
UBS GROUP AG35.85%62 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.78%47 939
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.11%47 443