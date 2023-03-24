Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Northern Trust Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:21 2023-03-24 pm EDT
83.12 USD   -0.12%
03:36pNorthern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08:08aRBC Cuts Price Target on Northern Trust to $87 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/22Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

03/24/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s first quarter 2023 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
03/16Northern Trust Chosen for Pension Plan Payments by Two Nova Scotia Public School Boards
MT
03/16Northern Trust to Provide Custody and Benefit Payments to South Shore Regional Centre f..
BU
03/16Northern Trust Corporation to Provide Custody and Benefit Payments to South Shore Regio..
CI
03/16Northern Trust's 2023 Wealth Planning Symposium to Focus on the Power of Resilience
BU
03/14Advantage Solutions Hires Chris Growe as CFO
MT
03/13Northern Trust Releases 2022 Philanthropic Impact Report
AQ
03/09NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 237 M - -
Net income 2023 1 431 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 17 344 M 17 344 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 83,22 $
Average target price 97,38 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-5.96%17 344
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.02%97 921
UBS GROUP AG4.01%60 887
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.01%34 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.56%31 246
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.29%25 040
