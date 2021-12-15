Log in
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

12/15/2021 | 02:59pm EST
Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 473 M - -
Net income 2021 1 477 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 24 398 M 24 398 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 20 900
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 117,49 $
Average target price 130,06 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION25.69%24 398
BLACKROCK, INC.27.18%137 087
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.41.58%90 551
UBS GROUP AG31.36%61 092
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.79%46 890
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.25.52%42 707