    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-06-28 am EDT
99.90 USD   +1.90%
08:38aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust's Price Target to $113 From $116, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/27Northern Trust to Raise Quarterly Dividend 7%; Stress Buffer Unchanged
MT
06/27Northern Trust Corporation Announces 2022 Stress Capital Buffer and Intent to Increase Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 7 Percent
BU
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

06/28/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The webcast, the earnings press release and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s second quarter 2022 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 140 M - -
Net income 2022 1 654 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 20 430 M 20 430 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,04 $
Average target price 127,47 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-18.80%20 238
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.25%98 141
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.93%71 527
UBS GROUP AG-2.59%56 113
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.93%35 220
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.21%29 872