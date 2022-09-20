Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-09-20 pm EDT
93.17 USD   -2.35%
01:31pNorthern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Northern Trust Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Sep-12-2022 11:15 AM
CI
09/08Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of Northern California
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/20/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s third quarter 2022 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
01:31pNorthern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Northern Trust Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Con..
CI
09/08Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of No..
CI
09/08Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of No..
BU
09/08NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Northern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
BU
09/07Northern Trust Corporation Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
CI
09/07Northern Trust's 5-Year Forecast Sees Global Private Equity Leading 5-Year Annualized R..
BU
09/06Northern Trust Announces Capital Markets Appointments to Support Global Business Growth
BU
09/06Northern Trust Announces Capital Markets Appointments to Support Global Business Growth
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 087 M - -
Net income 2022 1 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 19 882 M 19 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 95,41 $
Average target price 113,13 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-20.23%19 882
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.67%95 697
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.08%75 481
UBS GROUP AG-3.87%53 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.88%35 726
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.44%31 744