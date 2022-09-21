Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:16 2022-09-21 am EDT
94.17 USD   +0.62%
07:44aBank of England-Minutes of the London FXJSC Operations Sub-Committee Meeting - 7 June 2022
AQ
05:00aNORTHERN TRUST : Creates New Leadership Role within Digital Assets and Financial Markets Group
PU
09/20Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Creates New Leadership Role within Digital Assets and Financial Markets Group

09/21/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the appointment of Michael Buzza as global head of Network Management & Market Strategy. Buzza, previously EMEA head of Market Advocacy and Innovation Research, will oversee the teams dedicated to providing market access and insights across the traditional securities services markets within the Digital Assets and Financial Markets group.

Justin Chapman, global head of Digital Assets and Financial Markets, commented, “Michael’s role will be key to the ongoing management of our market-facing relationships across both traditional and digital markets. His wealth of experience across risk management, commercial partnerships and financial markets will also accelerate the development of our traditional and digital asset capability roadmaps.”

Over the course of 16 years at Northern Trust, Buzza has previously led strategic agent bank provider selection and was instrumental in a strategic investment in Zodia Custody, an institutional-grade cryptoasset custody solution created in conjunction with Standard Chartered.

Northern Trust announced the formation of its Digital Assets and Financial Markets Group in June 2022, unifying its digital and traditional market functions across its Asset Servicing business, which provides Whole Office™ solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

# # #


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
07:44aBank of England-Minutes of the London FXJSC Operations Sub-Committee Meeting - 7 June 2..
AQ
05:00aNORTHERN TRUST : Creates New Leadership Role within Digital Assets and Financial Markets G..
PU
09/20Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Northern Trust Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Con..
CI
09/08Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of No..
CI
09/08Northern Trust Appoints Michael Cklamovski Senior Managing Director and President of No..
BU
09/08NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Northern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
BU
09/07Northern Trust Corporation Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President
CI
09/07Northern Trust's 5-Year Forecast Sees Global Private Equity Leading 5-Year Annualized R..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 087 M - -
Net income 2022 1 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 19 503 M 19 503 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 93,59 $
Average target price 113,13 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-21.75%19 503