  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
87.61 USD   +0.79%
04:19pNorthern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
10:19aNorthern Trust Asset Management Names Head of Global Macro for Fixed Income
BU
10/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust's Price Target to $101 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

10/18/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 9, 2022.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depository share), payable on January 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2022.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 063 M - -
Net income 2022 1 549 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 18 113 M 18 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 86,92 $
Average target price 106,59 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-27.33%18 113
BLACKROCK, INC.-37.82%85 650
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.72%61 190
UBS GROUP AG-11.08%47 720
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.51%32 622
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.47%28 886