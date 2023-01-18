Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
98.97 USD   -0.43%
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $95 From $92, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Goldman Sachs Downgrades Northern Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $95 From $97
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

01/18/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on April 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 10, 2023.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $2,300 per share of its Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $23.00 per depositary share), and $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depository share), each payable on April 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 15, 2023.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $95 From $92, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Goldman Sachs Downgrades Northern Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $9..
MT
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Northern Trust to $118 From $105, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
2022Northern Trust 2023 Outlook : Markets and Economy Pivot from Inflation and Monetary Policy..
BU
2022Northern Trust Asset Management Partners With Solactive To Launch Two Global Bond ESG C..
AQ
2022Northern Trust Releases Second Annual Business Owner Benchmark
BU
2022Northern Trust Hosts Charity Trading Day To Support Habitat for Humanity International
AQ
2022Northern Trust Makes Key Fund Accounting and Fund Administration Hires in North America..
BU
2022Northern Trust Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 025 M - -
Net income 2022 1 508 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 20 717 M 20 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,40 $
Average target price 100,13 $
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.97%20 717
BLACKROCK, INC.6.40%112 277
UBS GROUP AG13.86%67 699
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.12.21%56 181
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.71%40 164
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.00%35 786