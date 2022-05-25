Northern Trust Donates $20,000 to Opportunity Village

Northern Trust presented Opportunity Village with a $20,000 donation earlier this month at the Northern Trust Golf Event, underwriting the event with all proceeds benefitting the non-profit organization.

Opportunity Village serves people in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities to help develop job skills, obtain long-term work experience, gain independence, and increase self-esteem, while broadening their community and social interactions

The event was at capacity with 100 golfers and raised additional funds through on-course activities, an opportunity drawing and sales of art work that were created by participants in the Opportunity Village Fine Art Program. The visual arts program encourages artists with intellectual and related disabilities to discover their artistic talents, refine their techniques or learn new ones through an individualized artistic process set in an open studio. Northern Trust showcases two pieces of the art in their Las Vegas office.

“Northern Trust is honored to partner with Opportunity Village,” Northern Trust Nevada President Paul Johnson said. “This organization is truly a national leader in improving the lives of people with disabilities. The success of Opportunity Village can be measured by the positive impact it has had on numerous families in Nevada and beyond.”

Opportunity Village has been a client of Northern Trust for more than 14 years, as part of the Foundation & Institutional Advisors practice. Foundation & Institutional Advisors serves foundations, endowments and other nonprofit institutional investors as a fully outsourced chief investment officer. The practice is consultative and advice-driven, providing holistic solutions that combine sophisticated advisory expertise with a spectrum of value-added services.

“We are incredibly grateful for Northern Trust’s generosity in selecting Opportunity Village as the beneficiary of their golf event and the impact this will have on the people we serve,” said Bob Brown, CEO at Opportunity Village. “We are proud to develop meaningful partnerships with businesses like Northern Trust who share our vision of creating an inclusive community.”

Reed Radosevich, Director of Client Development at Northern Trust Nevada, serves on the Advisory Board of Directors for Opportunity Village.

As a long-time and highly engaged member of the Nevada business community, Northern Trust has donated approximately $235,000 over the past five years to Nevada-based organizations and has invested more than $66 million over the past five years to support communities across the state.

“Opportunity Village aligns with our global philanthropic strategy of Broadening Opportunities for individuals to reach long-term financial success,” said Shana Hayes, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Northern Trust. “Opportunity Village not only has education and employment programming, but also housing services among their suite of services.”

Opportunity Village has been providing innovative programs and services for people with disabilities since 1954. Opportunity Village is dedicated to providing enrichment, empowerment, and employment opportunities. Through vocational training, community employment, day services, advocacy, arts and social recreation, they are able to find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and community integration, and unleash creative passions.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

