Northern Trust : Emerald Technology Ventures AG Extends its Relationship with Northern Trust for Fund Administration, Global Custody and Banking Services

Further Appointment Supports Emerald’s Focus on Investments to Tackle Global Water Problems

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been selected by Emerald Technology Ventures AG (Emerald) to provide fund administration, global custody and banking services for its sixth new fund launch – the Guernsey-domiciled Emerald Global Water Impact Fund LP.

Northern Trust’s suite of asset servicing solutions provides Emerald with the operational infrastructure to support its global investment reach. The US$100 million fund is making investments in early and expansion stage companies in the water technology sector with the aim of solving global water problems.

Investments will be largely aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals including conserving water resources, improving resource efficiency and adapting to climate change with exposure to Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Hans Dellenbach, CFO and partner, Emerald Technology Ventures AG, said: “We’re pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Northern Trust. Over the past two decades, Northern Trust has provided us with the specialist fund servicing expertise we require to help us focus on our strategic investment goals.”

Dave Sauvarin, country head, Channel Islands, Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Emerald for this sixth fund launch. By combining our consultative approach with our comprehensive asset services and advanced technology, we are pleased to support the fund’s global sustainable investment goals.”

Northern Trust has been working with Emerald since 2000, over which time it has supported Emerald’s six launches, and collaborated on pioneering blockchain developments in the private equity space, including supporting legal clauses as smart contracts and streamlining the capital call process.

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes. Regional capabilities are supported by a global network of 25 international locations across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized investment firm and strategic innovation partner, with offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. Founded in 2000, it has raised five venture capital funds, backed 70 emerging industrial technology leaders through over 400 venture investment transactions and managed five third-party investment mandates, including for the governments of Switzerland and Singapore. Emerald is a trusted open innovation partner for numerous multi-national corporations, leveraging deep industry expertise and rich global deal flow in the areas of energy, water, industrial IT, advanced materials, mobility, robotics, and agriculture. LinkedIn

