Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust : Emerald Technology Ventures AG Extends its Relationship with Northern Trust for Fund Administration, Global Custody and Banking Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:01am EST

Further Appointment Supports Emerald’s Focus on Investments to Tackle Global Water Problems

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been selected by Emerald Technology Ventures AG (Emerald) to provide fund administration, global custody and banking services for its sixth new fund launch – the Guernsey-domiciled Emerald Global Water Impact Fund LP.

Northern Trust’s suite of asset servicing solutions provides Emerald with the operational infrastructure to support its global investment reach. The US$100 million fund is making investments in early and expansion stage companies in the water technology sector with the aim of solving global water problems.

Investments will be largely aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals including conserving water resources, improving resource efficiency and adapting to climate change with exposure to Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Hans Dellenbach, CFO and partner, Emerald Technology Ventures AG, said: “We’re pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Northern Trust. Over the past two decades, Northern Trust has provided us with the specialist fund servicing expertise we require to help us focus on our strategic investment goals.”

Dave Sauvarin, country head, Channel Islands, Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Emerald for this sixth fund launch. By combining our consultative approach with our comprehensive asset services and advanced technology, we are pleased to support the fund’s global sustainable investment goals.”

Northern Trust has been working with Emerald since 2000, over which time it has supported Emerald’s six launches, and collaborated on pioneering blockchain developments in the private equity space, including supporting legal clauses as smart contracts and streamlining the capital call process.

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes. Regional capabilities are supported by a global network of 25 international locations across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized investment firm and strategic innovation partner, with offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. Founded in 2000, it has raised five venture capital funds, backed 70 emerging industrial technology leaders through over 400 venture investment transactions and managed five third-party investment mandates, including for the governments of Switzerland and Singapore. Emerald is a trusted open innovation partner for numerous multi-national corporations, leveraging deep industry expertise and rich global deal flow in the areas of energy, water, industrial IT, advanced materials, mobility, robotics, and agriculture. LinkedIn

# # #


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
04:01aNORTHERN TRUST : Emerald Technology Ventures AG Extends its Relationship with No..
BU
11/05NORTHERN TRUST : Named Best Private Bank in the U.S.
BU
10/31EXCLUSIVE : Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before U.S. election
RE
10/30EXCLUSIVE : Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before U.S. election
RE
10/29NORTHERN TRUST UNIVERSE DATA : Solid Gains for Institutional Plan Sponsors in Th..
BU
10/28NORTHERN TRUST : Front Office Solutions Delivers Advanced Research Management an..
BU
10/27NORTHERN TRUST : s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
10/22NORTHERN TRUST : Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago
BU
10/22NORTHERN TRUST : Kieger Group Names Northern Trust as Full Service Provider for ..
BU
10/21NORTHERN TRUST CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 101 M - -
Net income 2020 1 210 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 16 995 M 16 995 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,47 $
Last Close Price 81,66 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Charles A. Tribbett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-23.14%16 995
BLACKROCK, INC.30.28%99 879
UBS GROUP AG-3.97%46 872
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.32%31 077
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.77%30 283
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.33%21 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group