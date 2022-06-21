Northern Trust Expands With New Jacksonville Office

20th Office in Florida Demonstrates Longstanding Commitment to State

Northern Trust has opened a new office at 1 Independent Drive in downtown Jacksonville, serving the comprehensive investment and sophisticated planning needs of families, family offices and foundations in Northeast Florida.

Over 50 years of doing business in Florida, Northern Trust now has 20 offices, more than 600 employees and $53 billion in assets under management in the fast-growing state. Northern Trust offers comprehensive wealth management services including investment management, fiduciary, wealth planning, banking and lending services in addition to other capabilities. It is the largest trust company in Florida.

While the office is new, Northern Trust has served clients in the Jacksonville area for many years.

“Opening this office affirms our long-term commitment to the families and foundations in Northeast Florida, while also positioning us to better serve additional clients in the future,” said Henry Johnson, Northern Trust Wealth Management East Region President. “We look forward to participating as an engaged member of the Jacksonville community.”

Florida’s continued population growth and status as a popular destination for Americans moving from other states has led to increased demand for the bespoke financial services and advice that Northern Trust offers, said John Donahoo, Senior Managing Director of the Northeast Florida market for Northern Trust and head of the Jacksonville office.

“Northeast Florida is fully participating in the population growth occurring across the State,” Donahoo said. “Our parks and beaches, downtown revitalization, vibrant arts and culture offering and favorable business climate are all supportive of, and reasons for, the pace of growth.

“With this growth, we are seeing expanded interest in having conversations about investment strategy, philanthropy and family legacy, and we look forward to playing a role in those conversations,” Donahoo said.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $396.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

