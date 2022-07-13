Log in
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:49 2022-07-13 am EDT
94.84 USD   -1.48%
Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Enhances Liquidity Management Solutions for Asset Owners
BU
09:51aDeutsche Bank Securities Adjusts Price Target on Northern Trust to $112 From $113, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/11JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Bank of Northern Trust to $107.50 From $115, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Enhances Liquidity Management Solutions for Asset Owners

07/13/2022 | 11:01am EDT
The new tool offers improved customization, efficiency and visualization for complex asset allocators.

As part of its initiative to deliver customizable solutions, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has launched an enhanced liquidity management data tool in its Front Office Solutions platform. The web-based tool gives asset owners with significant allocations to private market assets better control over their liquidity through unified and customized reporting.

The new web-based Liquidity Management module offers users a comprehensive view of their portfolio's liquidity based on several factors, including private equity real-time data and expected cash flows as well as complex hedge fund contractual terms and conditions.

“Private market exposure is growing at an increasingly fast pace across allocators and managing liquidity has for far too long been an onerous and manual process,” said John Turney, head of Northern Trust Front Office Solutions. “This tool is central to our focus on supporting the Whole Office by delivering solutions that are customizable and visual to give complex asset owners a holistic view of their liquid and alternative asset classes.”

The tool allows asset owners to monitor and assess their cash flow pacing across private and public markets through a custom time horizon feature, removing the burdensome manual steps that investors often take. Adding a visual element, the tool gives users the ability to view their cash flow pacing through bar charts, providing an enhanced perspective for evaluating highly complex liquidity scenarios.

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed investment decisions that help them achieve their strategies.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
