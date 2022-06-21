Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-06-21 am EDT
93.34 USD   +1.81%
10:16aNorthern Trust Front Office Solutions Enhances Transparency into Investment Analysis Process
BU
06/20U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
RE
06/17Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4%, Effective Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Enhances Transparency into Investment Analysis Process

06/21/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Advanced analytics tool provides investors with holistic views of liquid and alternative asset classes

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has enhanced the Investment Analysis module of its Front Office Solutions platform to optimize decision-making for institutional investors managing sophisticated portfolios, including alternative investments.

Enhancements to the web-based tool address complex asset allocators’ needs for a unified capability to support their investment strategy through increased data capacity, faster speed and greater flexibility and visualization for custom reporting.

“Multi-asset class investors have complex investments that require resources and time to evaluate and monitor,” said John Turney, head of Northern Trust Front Office Solutions. “Our Investment Analysis tool provides allocators with a holistic view of their portfolios, across both liquid and alternative asset classes, delivering advanced data analytics that allow them to focus on due diligence to support their investment strategies.”

The Investment Analysis tool allows allocators to conduct data analysis across current, prospective and historical investments, giving them the ability to monitor and assess their investments through interactive charts and templates, removing the administrative steps that are often required to set up, maintain and re-run reports. Additionally, the tool provides customization capabilities, such as the ability to combine multiple analyses into a single view.

Built using human-centered design, the tool is highly visual and provides allocators with enhanced perspective to evaluate their highly complex investments. Key features include the ability to conduct correlation analyses with interactive heat-maps and run returns analyses with drawdown charts.

“How a portfolio should be invested to gain the best chance of achieving its objectives is a critical question that investors should ask to meet their long-terms goals,” according to Peter Todd, PhD, Senior Quantitative Developer for Front Office Solutions. “With the uncertainty of investment outcomes, measuring risk is necessary in determining effectiveness. By harnessing expanded views and visual outputs, our newest release allows users to more easily meet the increasing demands to derive insightful conclusions.”

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions that help them excel at their strategies and optimize performance.

For more information, visit https://www.northerntrust.com/solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 151 M - -
Net income 2022 1 661 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 19 104 M 19 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 91,68 $
Average target price 128,65 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-23.35%19 104
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.40%88 214
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-26.01%68 710
UBS GROUP AG-6.52%53 191
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.18%33 225
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.21%27 718