Northern Trust Corporation

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust : Front Office Solutions Expands With Two Strategic Hires

08/31/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The additions of a chief operating officer and dedicated business development executive position Front Office Solutions for continued growth.

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the appointment of Jane Western as chief operating officer (COO) of Front Office Solutions and the addition of Deirdre Cannell as senior business development executive for Front Office Solutions. These strategic hires bolster Northern Trust’s commitment to providing leading front office capabilities to clients globally.

Front Office Solutions is an integrated digital and service solution focused on enabling enhanced data integration, collaboration and portfolio analysis for complex asset owners such as endowments, pension funds and family offices. The business has grown significantly since its launch in 2017, with more than $150 billion in assets tracked on Front Office Solutions’ technology platform (Source: Northern Trust as at August 21, 2020) and a team of more than 60 professionals that continues to expand to accommodate client demand.

“Front Office Solutions caters to the evolving needs of asset owners and allocators across the globe, going far beyond traditional asset servicing offerings,” said Melanie Pickett, head of Front Office Solutions. “Our capability has been met with huge demand and we’ve been growing our skilled team to maximize the service that we provide to our clients. The additions of Jane and Deirdre to our team underscore our ongoing commitment to expand the breadth and depth of our offering.”

Before being named COO, Western served on the Front Office Solutions leadership team since August 2019 and served as interim COO since December 2019. She has had a distinguished professional career in operations and risk management for asset owners, including senior roles at Wilshire Associates, Fidelity Investments, Ameritech, The Boeing Company and The American Red Cross before joining Northern Trust.

Cannell will be responsible for new business development for Front Office Solutions across North America. Dedicating a specialized new business resource will enable the team to provide greater engagement with complex asset allocators with the unique and innovative capabilities offered by Front Office Solutions.

Cannell came to Northern Trust from SS&C where she worked in business development and key account management. She also previously worked at SimCorp and Bridgewater Associates.

To learn more about Front Office Solutions, click here.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2020
