  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
87.06 USD   +2.47%
08:05aNorthern Trust Integrated Trading Solutions on Rapid Growth Path
BU
04:01aNorthern Trust Enhances Digital Workflow Experience for Private Capital Fund Managers
BU
03/29Northern Trust Appointed Custodian for 2.3 Billion Euro Stichting Pensioenfonds Openbare Bibliotheken
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Integrated Trading Solutions on Rapid Growth Path

03/30/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Total Clients Doubled from 2020-22 as Asset Managers Seek Efficiency and Savings from Outsourced Capabilities

Northern Trust Capital Markets saw growth in its Integrated Trading Solutions business more than double over the past three years, including 22 new clients added in 2022 as asset managers choose the platform for their outsourced trading needs.

Northern Trust currently has more than 90 Integrated Trading Solutions clients across the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

“The growth of our Integrated Trading Solutions business is a testament to our team’s dedication to helping Northern Trust Capital Markets clients solve their challenges across the trading spectrum,” said Glenn Poulter, global head of brokerage at Northern Trust. “Achieving alpha is more difficult than ever before, and by outsourcing their trading function, clients can focus on investment decisions that deliver meaningful results.”

Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability combines worldwide trading expertise in equities and fixed income, exchange traded derivatives, futures and exchange traded funds (ETFs) across global markets. It provides coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and fully integrated middle and back-office service. The Integrated Trading Solutions platform helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

Northern Trust continually innovates and invests in technology in support of its clients, delivering a differentiated approach to trading that includes Integrated Trading Solutions, offered through Institutional Brokerage. Both are part of Northern Trust Capital Markets which provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: For Use with Institutional Investors/Financial Professional Only. Not For Retail Use.

Securities products and services are sold by Registered Representatives of Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (member FINRA, SIPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 241 M - -
Net income 2023 1 428 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 18 126 M 18 126 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 87,06 $
Average target price 97,31 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-3.99%18 126
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.25%98 738
UBS GROUP AG6.95%62 206
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.54%36 033
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.86%31 717
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.73%25 991
