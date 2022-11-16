Advanced search
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43 2022-11-16 am EST
91.32 USD   -0.73%
09:31aNorthern Trust Leaders to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on December 6th
BU
11/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $92 From $80, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/14Northern Trust and EDS Enhance Data Solutions for ESG Investments
BU
Northern Trust Leaders to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on December 6th

11/16/2022 | 09:31am EST
Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady and Chief Financial Officer Jason Tyler will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the event may be accessed via Northern Trust's website (www.northerntrust.com) in the investor relations section. A replay will be available for approximately four weeks after the session date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 019 M - -
Net income 2022 1 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 19 172 M 19 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 91,99 $
Average target price 97,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-24.25%19 172
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.14%111 191
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.36%72 994
UBS GROUP AG6.61%58 964
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.54%35 427
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.26%34 417