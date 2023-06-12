Advanced search
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:15 2023-06-12 pm EDT
73.52 USD   -1.75%
Northern Trust Named Best Digital Innovator, Best Private Bank for Digital Wealth Planning in North America from PWM
BU
01:50pNorthern Trust Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
FA
Northern Trust Named Best Digital Innovator, Best Private Bank for Digital Wealth Planning in North America from PWM

06/12/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
Financial Times Group Publication PWM Announces Wealth Tech Awards

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has taken top honors in two categories from Professional Wealth Management’s (PWM) Wealth Tech Awards: Best Digital Innovator in North America and Best Private Bank for Digital Wealth Planning in North America.

The Wealth Tech Awards by PWM, a Financial Times Group publication, recognize the prominent role of technology and private banking.

Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin said the recognition highlights Northern Trust’s efforts to enhance proprietary technology to provide best-in-class advice and innovate the firm’s pioneering Goals Driven Wealth Management approach.

“We are grateful for our innovative technology to be recognized,” Fradkin said. “Our technology exists to enhance the experience of our clients, and a focus of ours has been to scale our offerings to provide our clients with the best advice and insights gleaned from our more than 130-year history.”

The innovations are allowing better delivery of recommendation and insights from The Northern Trust Institute, which is comprised of more than 250 members who are experts in their field, from areas including investment, banking and fiduciary.

In addition, Northern Trust added innovations to its industry-leading Goals Driven Wealth Management, which aligns investment strategies with clients’ specific goals. The process now offers more effective portfolio modeling, with an emphasis on risk management.

Northern Trust accepted the honors at an event in London on June 8.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $368.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 132 M - -
Net income 2023 1 352 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 15 590 M 15 590 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
EV / Sales 2024 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 84,5%
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-15.44%15 590
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.42%102 498
UBS GROUP AG5.78%60 305
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.87%51 874
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.14.41%41 409
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.39%35 061
