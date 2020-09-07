Northern Trust : Names Senior Appointments for Middle East and Africa Business

Appointments of Areej Al-Mokbel and Effat Badeeb Support Business Growth and Development of Local Leadership Team

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announces two strategic appointments to its Middle East and Africa senior management team in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These appointments underscore Northern Trust’s commitment to its clients by recruiting local talent to support the continued growth of its asset servicing and asset management business across the region.

Areej Al-Mokbel has been appointed chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa, responsible for overseeing business operations for Northern Trust’s offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. She is tasked with the day-to-day and strategic management of Northern Trust’s administrative and operational capabilities as it supports the evolving requirements of clients across the Middle East and Africa.

Al-Mokbel has more than 20 years of experience working in the financial services industry. She has spent over 12 years working in asset management and asset servicing, holding senior management and business leadership positions with HSBC Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, she held a number of technology management positions with SABB, formerly known as the Saudi British Bank.

Effat Badeeb has been appointed deputy country manager at The Northern Trust Company of Saudi Arabia, overseeing the day-to-day management of Northern Trust’s business. Her responsibilities include business management, talent development and exercising financial and regulatory oversight of business activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

She will also lead strategic initiatives to deepen relationships with regulators and key stakeholders, and support the alignment of Northern Trust’s business with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategic framework for the diversification and development of its economy.

Badeeb has 14 years’ experience in the financial industry, having previously held senior positions with HSBC Saudi Arabia and BNP Paribas Investment Company. Prior to her current role, she was Northern Trust’s chief compliance officer for the Middle East.

Both Al-Mokbel and Badeeb will report to Michael Slater, head of Middle East and Africa at Northern Trust.

Slater comments: “Financial services continue to develop in sophistication across the Middle East and Africa, and against this backdrop the addition of Areej and Effat further strengthens our management team with local industry leadership and expertise. Their appointment supports our clients’ evolving requirements for asset servicing and asset management solutions that help them meet the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of future technological and industry change.”

Northern Trust began servicing clients in the Middle East in 1987 and has seen significant growth across its regional business. Northern Trust has 29 staff in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh – and has more than doubled this team over three years. The team provides a comprehensive range of solutions to a broad base of clients that include many of the largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, inter-governmental/governmental organizations, asset managers and family offices in the region.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

The Company operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Commercial Registration No. 1010366439 issued on 22/04/1434H (corresponding to 04/03/2013G) by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Authorised by the Capital Market Authority on 12 September 2012 and commencement date as of 12 September 2013 to conduct Security Business (Managing – Advisory & Custody) License Number # 12163-26

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200906005013/en/