Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust :  Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

10/19/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 10, 2021. Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2021.

Northern Trust also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase authorization of up to 25 million shares. The new repurchase authorization replaces the authorization approved in July 2018. The timing and amount of shares repurchased under the new repurchase authorization will depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, Northern Trust's business plans, financial performance, other investment opportunities and general market conditions, including share price.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
05:09pNORTHERN TRUST : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.70 a Share; Board Authorizes Stock Re..
MT
05:02pNORTHERN TRUST :  Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stoc..
BU
10/12NORTHERN TRUST : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Northern Trust PT to $149 From $146, Maintains Buy ..
MT
10/08Financial Stocks Finishing Higher Friday
MT
10/08Financial Stocks Staying in Positive Territory This Afternoon
MT
10/08NORTHERN TRUST : UBS Upgrades Northern Trust to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts PT to $125 from ..
MT
10/08U.S. job growth slows sharply in September
RE
10/08NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Jobs Report in -3-
DJ
10/07NORTHERN TRUST : Wolfe Research Upgrades Northern Trust to Peer Perform From Underperform,..
MT
10/07NORTHERN TRUST : Strengthens Foundation & Institutional Advisors West Region Team
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 429 M - -
Net income 2021 1 434 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 25 216 M 25 216 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 900
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,00 $
Average target price 121,09 $
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION29.91%25 216
BLACKROCK, INC.25.74%136 415
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.16%92 024
UBS GROUP AG27.63%59 909
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.68%49 555
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.95%45 419