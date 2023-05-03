Advanced search
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-05-03 pm EDT
73.20 USD   -1.89%
05:49pNorthern Trust Raises Prime Rate
05/02NORTHERN TRUST CORP s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk (form 10-Q)
05/01Northern Trust Pension Universe Data : Canadian Pension Plans on solid footing in Q1 2023 despite market turmoil
Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate

05/03/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Northern Trust has increased its prime rate from 8.00% to 8.25%, effective Thursday, May 4, 2023.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 125 M - -
Net income 2023 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 15 534 M 15 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 23 800
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 73,20 $
Average target price 88,82 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-17.28%16 037
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.07%99 382
UBS GROUP AG2.88%61 516
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%36 362
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.43%33 254
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.51%31 589
