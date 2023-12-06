Official NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION press release

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has been selected by the Nebraska Investment Council (NIC) to provide asset management and asset servicing solutions, including custody, portfolio analytics and securities lending, for its pension fund. The NIC is an independent state agency that manages $37.5 billion across 32 investment programs (as of September 30, 2023).

Established in 1969 as a centralized state investment agency, the NIC provides investment services to the state of Nebraska and is responsible for the investment of assets in state pensions and trust funds.

NIC selected Northern Trust for several reasons, including its high touch client service model, its advanced online technology platform and its ability to create operational efficiencies for the team's day-to-day investment activity.

“Northern Trust’s commitment to client service differentiated them amongst the competition,” said Michael Walden-Newman, CIO of the Nebraska Investment Council. “Their dedication to the public fund space, as well as their reputation for consistent, high-quality data and advanced technology, position them well to help us as we continue to service our constituents.”

“We are proud to be selected as custodian and asset manager for the Nebraska Investment Council, an agency whose mission is to prudently manage the funds entrusted to them by the people of the State of Nebraska,” said Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Owners, Americas at Northern Trust. “At Northern Trust, we value our client relationships and have been working to further connect the community of asset owners. We are dedicated to servicing public funds like the NIC and specialize in meeting their needs with dynamic solutions. It is our privilege to provide asset servicing and asset management capabilities to the NIC.”

Northern Trust has had an unwavering and longstanding commitment to the asset owner space for many decades. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may then serve their constituents, their communities, and the world.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

