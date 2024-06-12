Northern Trust announced today that John Coates has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Advisor in Miami, where he will provide investment solutions to the firm’s foundation, endowment and institutional nonprofit clients.

John was most recently a Senior Portfolio Advisor for PNC Institutional Asset Management for nine years where he also managed nonprofit and corporate client relationships. He provided thought leadership, education and insights on their investment and retirement assets. Prior to PNC, he was a Portfolio Manager with Franklin Templeton Investments where he co-managed both global and international equity separately managed accounts. Earlier in his tenure at Franklin Templeton, he was also a Portfolio Manager with the Templeton Global Bond Managers team where he managed short duration global fixed income mutual funds. Under his management, the funds achieved first quartile performance rankings with their respective S&P Micropal peer group universe.

“John brings a strong global investment management background, with a deep understanding of multiple asset classes, gained from nearly 30 years of experience in the investment industry,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA.

“We are looking forward to John’s expertise in designing and implementing investment plans for our clients across the Southeast,” said Gill. “His appointment will assist our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business across the region.”

John graduated with a MBA from Florida Atlantic University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Management from Florida State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations. He is a member of the CFA Society of Miami and South Florida as well as CAIA Miami. He completed Leadership Broward leadership development program and co-leads the Socially Good Committee.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $420.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

