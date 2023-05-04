Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:53 2023-05-04 am EDT
71.27 USD   -2.64%
10:16aNorthern Trust Universe Data : Diminishing Recession Concerns Bring Positive Results in the First Quarter
BU
05/03Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate
BU
05/02NORTHERN TRUST CORP s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Universe Data: Diminishing Recession Concerns Bring Positive Results in the First Quarter

05/04/2023 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global financial markets posted positive results during the first quarter of 2023, driven by diminishing concerns regarding a potential recession, the reopening of China’s economy and falling energy costs. The median return for institutional asset owners included in the Northern Trust All Funds Over $100 million plan universe was 4.1% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The Northern Trust Universe tracks the performance of more than 400 large U.S. institutional investment plans, with a combined asset value of more than $1.3 trillion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.

The Northern Trust Corporate (ERISA) universe median return for the quarter was 5.0%. The Northern Trust Public Funds universe median returned 3.5% while the Northern Trust Foundation and Endowment (F&E) universe produced a 3.4% median return for the quarter.

“The Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate twice during the quarter, at a reduced rate of 25 basis points relative to increases during last year. This led to renewed investor optimism that inflation may be receding,” said Amy Garrigues, global head of Investment Risk and Analytical Services at Northern Trust. “This, combined with China’s reopening and falling energy prices, allowed global markets to post positive results for the quarter.”

The Northern Trust U.S. equity program universe generated a 7.3% median return for the first quarter. Large cap stocks continued to outperform small cap stocks in the quarter, with the Russell 1000 large cap index up 7.5% and the Russell 2000 small cap index returning 2.7% for the three-month period. Bond yields fell during the quarter, leading to positive returns for the fixed income asset class. The Northern Trust U.S. Fixed Income program universe median return was 3.1% for the quarter.

ERISA plan universe median one-, three- and five-years returns were -8.2%, 5.4% and 4.1% respectively. The U.S. fixed income asset class remains the largest holding in ERISA plans, with a median allocation of 50.3%. The median allocation to US equity was 21.4%.

Public Funds universe median multi-period returns for the one-, three- and five-year periods stand at -3.6%, 11.1% and 5.7% respectively. The median first quarter allocations to U.S. and international equity were 28.3% and 12.7% respectively, contributing to the fifth-best quarterly result for the Public Funds universe over the last 10 years.

Foundations & Endowments universe median one-, three- and five-years returns were -4.3%, 11.9% and 6.6% respectively. The median U.S. equity allocation for the F&E universe remained at 17.5% during the quarter. The median allocation to private equity was 22.1% while the median allocation to U.S. fixed income dropped to below 9%.

Results as of March 31, 2023:

 

1st Qtr

1Yr

3Yr

5Yr

ERISA

5.0%

-8.2%

5.4%

4.1%

Public Funds

3.5%

-3.6%

11.1%

5.7%

Foundations & Endowments

3.4%

-4.3%

11.9%

6.6%

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
10:16aNorthern Trust Universe Data : Diminishing Recession Concerns Bring Positive Results in th..
BU
05/03Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate
BU
05/02NORTHERN TRUST CORP s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/01Northern Trust Pension Universe Data : Canadian Pension Plans on solid footing in Q1 2023 ..
BU
04/27Northern Trust Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27North American Morning Briefing: Meta Gives Boost -3-
DJ
04/27Analysis-A stronger yen could jolt global markets
RE
04/26Evercore ISI Lowers Northern Trust's Price Target to $83 From $86, Maintains In Line Ra..
MT
04/26Keefe Bruyette & Woods Cuts Northern Trust's Price Target to $90 From $95, Maintains Ma..
MT
04/26UBS Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $100 From $105, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 125 M - -
Net income 2023 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 15 251 M 15 251 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 23 800
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 73,20 $
Average target price 88,82 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-15.69%15 251
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.34%96 300
UBS GROUP AG0.15%58 094
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%34 770
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.59%32 189
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.24%30 090
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer