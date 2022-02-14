Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Trust Universe Data: Institutional Plans Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Gains in 2021

02/14/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. markets ended the fourth quarter of 2021 in record territory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at 36,338, the largest calendar point gain in the benchmark’s history and up 7.2% for the quarter and 20.9% in the one-year period. The median return for institutional asset owners included in the Northern Trust All Funds Over $100 million plan universe was up 3.5% for the quarter and up 14.4% for the one-year period.

The Northern Trust Universe tracks the performance of 380 large U.S. institutional investment plans, with a combined asset value of more than $1.4 trillion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.

The Northern Trust Corporate (ERISA) universe median return for the quarter was up 2.9%. The Northern Trust Foundation and Endowment (F&E) universe produced a 3.2% median return for the quarter while the Northern Trust Public Funds universe median return was up 3.8%.

“As markets remained resilient to the COVID-19 global pandemic, U.S. equity markets moved to record highs during the fourth quarter,” said Amy Garrigues, global head of Investment Risk and Analytical Services at Northern Trust. “Investors shifted allocations from small-cap to large-cap stocks following clarity from the Federal Reserve that QE tapering would become more aggressive in 2022. This rebalancing produced strong tailwinds for large caps stocks.”

The Northern Trust US equity program universe produced an 8.1% median return for the quarter. The S&P 500 large cap index was up 11.0% for the three-month period. Large cap stocks continued to outperform small cap stocks. The Russell 1000 large cap index returned 9.8% compared to the Russell 2000 small cap index which returned 2.1% for the period. The large cap growth segment had the strongest quarterly performance in the US public equity market for the second consecutive quarter where the Russell 1000 Growth index returned 11.6% during the quarter.

The Northern Trust ERISA universe plan median one-, three- and five-years returns were 7.9%, 14.3% and 10.4% respectively. The US fixed income asset class remains the largest ERISA plans allocation at a median allocation of 44.8% which represents a 10% increase over the last ten years. The range in the universe’s fixed income asset class allocation between the top and bottom quartile is over 40%.

The Northern Trust Public Funds universe median multi-period returns for the one-, three- and five-year periods came in at 14.3%, 14.7% and 11.1% respectively. The median fourth quarter allocations to US and international equity are 33.0% and 14.8% respectively. The median exposure to US fixed income for Public Funds is 20.0%.

The Northern Trust Foundations & Endowments universe plan’s median one-, three- and five-years returns were 16.6%, 15.9% and 11.8% respectively. The Foundation and Endowment plan’s median U.S. equity allocation was 21.5% in the quarter. The median allocation to private equity is 20.8%, a 100% increase over the last 5 years.

 

Results of U.S. plan level universes as of December 31, 2021:

4th Qtr 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr

ERISA

2.9% 7.9% 14.3% 10.4%  

Public Funds

3.8% 14.3% 14.7% 11.1%  

Foundations & Endowments

3.2%

16.6%

15.9%

11.8%

 

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
11:58aNORTHERN TRUST UNIVERSE DATA : Institutional Plans Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Gai..
BU
02/09North Dakota Growth Fund Adds Two Investments
BU
02/08INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Rise, Tracking Wall Street Gains
DJ
02/03JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for Northern Trust to $129.50 From $131, Maintains Underwe..
MT
01/25Northern Trust Asset Management Quant Head Michael Hunstad to Lead Newly Combined Equit..
BU
01/24Wolfe Adjusts Northern Trust Price Target to $136 From $152, Maintains Peerperform Rati..
MT
01/20TRANSCRIPT : Northern Trust Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
CI
01/20Northern Trust Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
01/20NORTHERN TRUST : Q4 Trends Report
PU
01/20NORTHERN TRUST : Q4 Presentation Slides
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 479 M - -
Net income 2021 1 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 25 578 M 25 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,11 $
Average target price 134,09 $
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION2.93%25 578
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.63%117 175
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.08%91 950
UBS GROUP AG19.43%72 030
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.32%50 122
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.33%39 402