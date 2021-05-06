Log in
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust : Asset Management Hires Julie Moret to Lead Sustainable Investing and Stewardship

05/06/2021
Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), one of the world’s leading investment managers, has hired Julie Moret as global head of sustainable investing and stewardship to build on its legacy of creating long-term investment value for its clients through management of environmental, social and governance risks, effective engagement and proxy voting. In this newly created role, Moret will oversee the firm’s sustainable investing and global engagement policies, foster research and product development agendas, advance portfolio integration across asset classes and contribute NTAM’s perspectives to external industry associations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505006208/en/

Julie Moret, global head of sustainable investing and stewardship (Photo: Business Wire)

Julie Moret, global head of sustainable investing and stewardship (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in London, Moret will lead a team of global ESG specialists skilled at applying the expertise and insights of NTAM, gained over three decades constructing sustainable investment solutions for many of the world’s most sophisticated and progressive investors, to deliver highly efficient sustainable solutions. In addition, Moret will shepherd the stewardship team as they identify long-term risks that may pose challenges to shareholder value. In certain situations, in order to mitigate risks, the team will seek to engage with senior management of portfolio companies.

“Julie brings deep expertise and keen insights in all facets of sustainable investing and stewardship. Her investment acumen and product knowledge span all major asset classes, geographies and industries,” said NTAM President Shundrawn Thomas. “Her unique combination of skills and experiences will serve as a tremendous asset to all of our key stakeholders including our colleagues, clients and the communities we serve.”

Moret joins NTAM from Franklin Templeton, where she was global head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). During her tenure, Moret was responsible for establishing and leading the firm’s efforts to evolve the integration of ESG considerations into the investment process and risk framework, as well as shaping product development globally. Key to her efforts was her ability to leverage more than 10 years of risk analytics experience as she built out a foundational data infrastructure platform and wove ESG considerations into the investment process. She has held a variety of senior roles during her career in investment management.

“Northern Trust has long been a respected and trusted leader in sustainability,” said Moret. “I’ve always admired their depth, the intentionality of their approach in both sustainable investing and stewardship. There’s an authenticity to it and I’m proud to join such a purposeful organization.”

Moret has long served as an industry advocate on a range of ESG efforts, frequently speaking on related issues at industry and client conferences. She has served as a member of a number of industry organizations focused on advancing sustainable investment principles and best practices, including: the Investor Advisory Group at the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board, ICI’s ESG Working Group and ESMA’s Stewardship, Market Integrity and ESG Investment steering committee.

“As the proliferation of ESG strategies has increased exponentially in recent years, investors are increasingly turning to experienced leaders to help them realize their sustainable investing goals,” Thomas said. “With Julie’s proven experience building a holistic ESG practice and our broad offering of innovative, industry-leading sustainable solutions, I am confident we will continue to help clients achieve their intended investment outcomes.”

Entrusted with US$1.1 trillion of investor assets, NTAM is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. The firm is a UNPRI signatory and is a top provider of ESG Index UCITS funds in Europe (according to Morningstar Passive Sustainable Funds: The Global Landscape 2020).

NTAM is a founding signatory of the Climate Action 100+ initiative that engages with 167 companies representing 80% of corporate greenhouse gas emissions globally, as well as a founding member of the One Planet Asset Manager Initiative in which member asset managers commit to advance the understanding of the implications of climate-related risks and opportunities within long-term investment portfolios through engagement, research and sharing of investment practices. In addition, the firm is A+ Rated for Strategy and Governance by Principles for Responsible Investment and has been a member since 2009. And, NTAM is a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Investors Advisory Group Member and an official supporter of the Financial Stability Board Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) – a consortium established in 2015 to develop a voluntary, consistent framework for companies to disclose climate-related financial risk to investors and other stakeholders.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.1 trillion of investor assets as of March 31, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION. This information is directed to eligible counterparties and professional clients only and should not be relied upon by retail investors. The information is not intended for distribution or use by any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to local law or regulation. This report is provided for informational purposes only, does not take into account the individual circumstances of each investor and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or recommendation with respect to any transaction and should not be treated as legal advice, investment advice or tax advice. The information is believed to be correct and accurate but may be subject to change without notice.

Investing involves risk- no investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee returns or eliminate risk in any market environment.

© 2021 Northern Trust Corporation. Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A.


© Business Wire 2021
