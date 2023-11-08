Employees Worldwide Respond to Achieving Greater Together Volunteer Call, Supporting 1,700 Organizations in 20 Countries

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) employees set a new record for volunteer work during Northern Trust’s Achieving Greater Together month of service, an annual event that encourages employees to volunteer time with charitable organizations worldwide.

During the month of October alone, employees volunteered nearly 53,000 hours for 1,700 organizations in 20 countries — every country where Northern Trust has an office.

Group activities that Northern Trust employees accomplished included: building homes in the United States, planting trees in India, urban farming in Ireland, caring for shelter dogs in the Philippines, and conducting resume workshops with youth in the United Kingdom.

“The desire to give back is embedded in Northern Trust’s DNA, but last month employees outpaced even our own expectations of service, far exceeding previous company records of volunteer hours performed, organizations assisted and meals donated in a single month,” Northern Trust Director of Corporate Philanthropy Shana Hayes said. “The collective response of our employees to support the neighborhoods where we live and work has been exceptional.”

Northern Trust employees are encouraged to use their time and talent to help charitable organizations year-round, but during October’s Achieving Greater Together effort, the company plans a wide variety of charitable events for teams, while also allowing employees to do charitable work of their own choosing.

Northern Trust provides each employee two paid days annually to volunteer and further pledges donations of 50 meals to those in need for every hour employees volunteered during the month of October through The Global FoodBanking Network, European Food Banks Federation and Feeding America. This year, thanks to the generosity of employees, Northern Trust has pledged more than 2.6 million meals.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

