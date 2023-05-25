Advanced search
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
2023-05-25
71.55 USD   +0.28%
Northern Trust to Participate in Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
05/22Northern Trust Appoints Patrick Cowan Chief Banking Officer for the West Region
BU
05/22Northern Trust Appoints Patrick Cowan Chief Banking Officer for the West Region
CI
Northern Trust to Participate in Morgan Stanley Conference

05/25/2023
Chief Financial Officer Jason Tyler and Chief Information Officer Thomas South to Speak at June 12 Event

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jason Tyler and Chief Information Officer Thomas South and will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2023 US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at 1:45 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the event may be accessed via Northern Trust's website (www.northerntrust.com) in the investor relations section. A replay will be available for approximately four weeks after the session date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 128 M - -
Net income 2023 1 352 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 14 865 M 14 865 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 71,35 $
Average target price 86,17 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-17.56%14 865
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.57%98 095
UBS GROUP AG3.78%58 987
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.25%50 146
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.83%35 729
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.62%31 897
